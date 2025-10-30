MACH Alliance Unites Leading Technology Providers To Build the Agent Ecosystem, the Future of Enterprise AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MACH Alliance, along with 45 enterprise technology providers, today announced a shared commitment to build the “Agent Ecosystem,” an interoperable, composable environment in which SaaS and AI-native tools connect to create one of the first true agentic AI ecosystems.

A growing list of enterprise technology companies have pledged support for this initiative, which will focus early efforts on experience, customer data, and commerce infrastructure. Supporters are welcomed from both within and beyond the Alliance, and a full list of launch supporters is included below.

Building an Agent Ecosystem on MACH Foundations

As the industry authority on composable enterprise architecture in the AI era, the MACH Alliance believes the coming “Internet of Agents” will not emerge from a single vendor’s platform. By creating the Agent Ecosystem, the MACH Alliance and its member organizations will be among the first to prove that when vendors unite around shared standards and trust, enterprise brands gain the freedom and flexibility to thrive in the AI era.

“While some technology providers envision a single platform to rule them all, we believe the future of enterprise AI will not be defined by a single agent, platform, or vendor,” said Jason Cottrell, CEO of Orium and President of the MACH Alliance. “It will be powered by hundreds of specialized agents working together in harmony. To get there, the enterprise community must unite now around open standards before fragmentation takes hold.”

Collaborating to Deliver Real Outcomes for Enterprise Businesses

The Agent Ecosystem’s mission is not to define another standard but to develop an interoperable ecosystem, co-creating reference architectures, operating patterns, and enterprise-scale proofs that turn interoperability into impact. The MACH Alliance is working closely with a number of key players and initiatives integral to the future of AI, including: standard bodies, its hyperscaler supporters Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), AI labs, emerging protocols, and open source initiatives. Additionally, the organization is working in tandem with its members that are active pioneers behind standards like Agent2Agent Protocol (A2A), Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and Agent Payments Protocol (AP2).

The Agent Ecosystem takes inspiration from the AGNTCY initiative, which is defining critical infrastructure for the Internet of Agents. Multiple Alliance members already support AGNTCY, including Bloomreach, Google, MongoDB, Netlify, Orium, Pipe17, Stripe, Valtech, and Vercel. Additionally, AGNTCY will provide a key perspective in the Alliance’s upcoming events and thought leadership.

“Enterprises are experiencing another rapid technology hype cycle, and technology companies have an opportunity to do things differently this time,” said Amanda Cole, CMO, Bloomreach and MACH Alliance Executive Board member. “By focusing on delivering outcomes aligned with their clients' tech ecosystems and business objectives instead of emphasizing their own independent differentiation, technology companies can embrace the agentic era with tangible results for real companies.”

The technology companies leading this charge, which are initial supporters of the Agent Ecosystem, include:

AI Infrastructure Platforms: EverWorker, Mastra, Maven AGI

EverWorker, Mastra, Maven AGI Cloud Enablers: Netlify, Vercel

Netlify, Vercel Systems Integrators: Accenture Song, Aries Solutions, Deloitte Digital, IONA, Orium, Publicis Sapient, Valtech, WPP

Accenture Song, Aries Solutions, Deloitte Digital, IONA, Orium, Publicis Sapient, Valtech, WPP Independent Software Vendors: Akeneo, Algolia, Amplitude, Bloomreach, Braze, Bynder, Cloudinary, Commerce, Commerce Layer, commercetools, Conscia, Contentstack, Coveo, Dynamic Yield, Eagle Eye, EIS, ESW, Fluent Commerce, Kibo, Mapp, Marketplacer, Markup AI, Patchworks, PhaseZero, Pipe17, Stripe, Uniform, Voucherify, Workato, Wyng, Xiatech, Zapier

To learn more and lend your organization’s support, visit www.agentecosystem.org.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is more than an industry body - it’s a movement for openness, agility, and adaptability in the AI era. Open by design, the Alliance is building one of the world’s first Agent Ecosystems, designed with brands and meant to scale trust, accelerate innovation, and unlock new value across industries.

Independent and vendor-neutral, the MACH Alliance champions enterprise architectures that are Composable, Connected, Incremental, Open, and Autonomous. As AI reshapes digital experiences, MACH provides the trusted framework for enterprises to adopt modular, future-proof technologies without lock-in.

With a global community of 100+ member companies - including leading brands, technology vendors, and system integrators - the Alliance equips practitioners with certifications, real-world use cases, and peer guidance to transform digital ambition into measurable impact.

Learn more at machalliance.org or LinkedIn.

About Agent Ecosystem

The Agent Ecosystem unites leading technology providers to shape the future of enterprise AI. It is a composable, interoperable environment focused on experience, customer data, and commerce—where SaaS and AI-native tools connect seamlessly to prove that agents from different vendors can collaborate and deliver measurable outcomes in real-world production. Rather than a single platform or a fragmented future, the Agent Ecosystem offers a third path: an open, trusted framework representing one of the first real manifestations of the emerging Internet of Agents.