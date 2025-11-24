The Cambridge MBA at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Scales Recruitment with ON24, Driving 30% of Leads Through Events

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Cambridge Judge Business School has transformed its MBA recruitment strategy with ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, and event management. By scaling digital and hybrid events on ON24, the Cambridge MBA now generates nearly a third of all student leads from events, becoming a critical piece of their recruitment engine, delivering both reach and results.

Before ON24, Judge Business School relied heavily on in-person events to attract prospective students. When those events were disrupted, the team needed a scalable digital solution that could deliver more interactive and engaging experiences for candidates across the globe.

“ON24 has transformed the way we recruit for the Cambridge MBA,” said Andreea Alexa, MBA Marketing and Events Coordinator, University of Cambridge Judge Business School. “With ON24 breakout rooms, we’ve created space for real, personal conversations that truly resonate with candidates. It’s not just engagement—it’s insight that drives conversion.”

Since adopting ON24 in 2021, the school has more than doubled its online event output, expanded beyond traditional open days into targeted webinar series, and introduced interactive features such as breakout rooms. These smaller, focused sessions with admissions staff, alumni, and current students have created space for meaningful conversations that deepen engagement and move candidates closer to enrollment. ON24 also integrates directly with Microsoft Dynamics, enabling the team to track engagement insights throughout the three-year candidate journey and tailor follow-ups accordingly.

In addition to digital recruitment, ON24 also powers the school’s hybrid and in-person events, streamlining registration and check-in through QR codes while providing full visibility into attendance.

“Cambridge Judge Business School shows how the ON24 engagement platform and its interactive features can transform recruitment,” said David Lee, CMO of ON24. “By creating a digital engagement experience and spaces for personal conversations amongst candidates, alumni, and admissions, they’ve turned virtual events into one of their most effective enrollment channels.”

About Cambridge Judge Business School

The Cambridge MBA at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School leverages the power of academia for real-world impact to transform individuals, organisations and society. Since 1990, Cambridge Judge has forged a reputation as a centre of rigorous thinking and high-impact transformative education, situated within one of the world's most prestigious research universities and in the heart of the Cambridge Cluster, the most successful technology entrepreneurship cluster in Europe. In the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021, Cambridge Judge placed first in the Times Higher Education rankings for Business and Management Studies in the United Kingdom. Ninety-four per cent of Cambridge's overall REF submissions were rated as "world leading" or "internationally excellent", demonstrating the major global impact that Cambridge Judge researchers are making on society. Drawing on this academic excellence, the Cambridge MBA provides a one-year, immersive learning experience that challenges students to apply cutting-edge research and business insights to real-world challenges.

Cambridge Judge pursues innovation through interdisciplinary insight, entrepreneurial spirit and collaboration. This ethos is reflected in the Cambridge MBA, which integrates academic rigour with practical application through live consulting projects, global study opportunities and engagement with leading organisations. Cutting-edge research is rooted in real-world challenges, and students and clients are encouraged to ask excellent questions to create real-world change. Undergraduate, graduate and executive programmes attract innovators, creative thinkers, thoughtful and collaborative problem-solvers as well as current and future leaders, drawn from a huge diversity of backgrounds and countries. Within this dynamic ecosystem, the Cambridge MBA brings together a global cohort of professionals who are motivated to develop as impactful, responsible leaders capable of driving meaningful change across industries and societies.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine our leading first-party experiences with personalization and content as well as capture and act on engagement insights, accelerating the buyer journey and propelling pipeline forward.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 6 largest global software companies, 4 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 6 largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

