Wealth.com Becomes First Estate Planning Platform to Integrate with Advyzon

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the leading end-to-end estate planning platform for financial advisors, today announced a new direct integration with Advyzon, the all-in-one wealth management platform trusted by more than 2,400 financial advisors nationwide. This collaboration will simplify how advisors using Advyzon incorporate estate planning into their daily workflows. Through this integration, client and portfolio data flow directly from Advyzon into Wealth.com, enabling advisors to create and maintain accurate, up-to-date estate plans without duplicating work or managing disconnected systems.

Built to streamline advisor workflows, this integration gives financial advisors a faster, more connected way to deliver truly comprehensive planning experiences. It will allow joint customers of Advyzon and Wealth.com to eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors and ensure that estate plans reflect real-time client information. For clients, this means more complete, current plans and a seamless experience that connects their investments, goals and legacy in one ecosystem. For the broader wealth management industry, it marks another step toward true interoperability—where advisors can bring together financial planning, portfolio management and estate planning in one seamless workflow.

“Advisors want tools that work together, not systems that compete for their time and attention,” said Danny Lohrfink, chief product officer at Wealth.com. “By connecting with Advyzon, we’re making best-in-class estate planning a natural extension of the work advisors already do every day. We're committed to helping them work smarter and deliver even more value to their clients.”

Advisors who are users of Advyzon or Auria and Wealth.com platforms can utilize the tools and resources directly within their existing tech stack, for no additional cost. The integration is currently available in beta with a select group of firms, with broader availability expected later this quarter. By linking portfolio management, financial and estate planning workflows, this integration enables advisors to work more efficiently, engage clients more effectively and focus on strategic planning rather than time-consuming manual tasks.

“Our vision has always been to give advisors a single, connected experience — one platform that unites every part of their business,” said Kartik Srinivasan, president of Advyzon Institutional. “Integrating Wealth.com’s estate planning capabilities into Advyzon and Auria further advances that vision. It removes another layer of complexity for advisors and helps them deliver truly comprehensive financial guidance from one intuitive system, elevating the overall client experience.”

Advisors can see the integration in action during Wealth.com’s live webinar Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. Reserve your spot today.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering more than 1,000 wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com enables firms to drive scale, efficiency, and measurable client impact. Trusted by some of the largest names in finance, Wealth.com combines proprietary AI, robust security, and deep technological and legal expertise to serve the full range of client needs, from foundational plans to the most sophisticated estate strategies. The company has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, winning Top Estate Planning Technology and Top Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, being named the 2024 Best Technology Provider in the Trust category, and earning #1 in estate planning market share in the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Study.

About Advyzon

Advyzon is a unified wealth management platform built on modern, open architecture for financial advisors, wealth management firms, broker-dealers, banks, trusts and family offices. Founded by CEO Hailin Li, Ph.D., CFA®, Advyzon integrates portfolio management, performance reporting, trading, CRM, billing, and document storage within a single source platform, as well as investment solutions through Advyzon Investment Management (AIM). With 50% of its team dedicated to engineering and product development, Advyzon focuses on continuous innovation based on user feedback and industry needs. Advyzon serves various segments of the financial services industry through specialized solutions, including Advyzon Core for RIAs, Advyzon Enterprise for larger institutions, and Auria for family offices and ultra-high-net-worth clients. For more information, visit www.Advyzon.com and www.auriaplatform.com.