Bombora Debuts Curated Ecosystem Audiences, Enabling Premier B2B Companies to Turn Proprietary Data into Advertising Audiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bombora, the true B2B data pioneer, today announced the launch of Curated Ecosystem Audiences, a first-of-its-kind expansion of its B2B digital audience solutions. This new offering gives B2B advertisers access to highly specialized, partner-powered audience segments, all available on demand for advertisers. Initial partners include Crunchbase, the only predictive intelligence solution combining private company information and usage data from 80M+ users to forecast market movements; Definitive Healthcare (DHC), a leading provider of healthcare commercial intelligence; G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace used by over 100 million people annually to make smarter software decisions; and HG Insights, the industry leader in technology intelligence, delivering AI-powered insights on technology adoption, spend, and intent.

With its new Curated Ecosystem Audiences, Bombora applies its unique ability to translate high-value B2B data into actionable digital audience segments for programmatic advertising. These new-to-the-market audience segments unleash untapped value from proprietary, high-fidelity data created by premium players across the B2B ecosystem.

Bombora and its partners are launching both off-the-shelf and fully customizable Curated Ecosystem Audiences, which can be activated on platforms including The Trade Desk, Yahoo DSP, the social platform Reddit, and more than 100 other destinations, like DV360, accessible through data marketplaces like LiveRamp. These exclusive audiences include highly sought-after segments powered by Crunchbase, like high-growth companies, unicorn startups, companies segmented by equity funding level, and those identified by their most recent funding round. G2 powers audience segments and B2B attributes that reflect active buyers’ unique and extensive buying stage signals from across the software market. For more precise targeting, advertisers can also leverage all of these unique B2B account-level attributes to create custom audiences—combining them with their own proprietary key account lists, Bombora’s ~6,300 custom attributes, and 19,000 Intent-driven audiences to perfectly align the audience with any campaign strategy.

“Bombora was created because we believe the B2B ecosystem can be more than the sum of its parts,” said Mike Burton, Co-Founder & EVP Strategic Partnerships at Bombora. “With Curated Ecosystem Audiences, we’re leveraging our unique capabilities to unleash the full power of B2B data signals from highly respected players across the ecosystem and to fuel advanced targeting strategies for advertisers exactly when and where they need them.”

Curated Ecosystem Audiences offers advertisers:

Unmatched intelligence: Reach high-value, previously hard-to-reach audience segments exclusively available through Bombora.

Omnichannel activation: Deploy these unique audiences across all the primary advertising platforms and formats, including programmatic, social, CTV, and more.

Flexibility: Activate high-value B2B data whenever, wherever advertisers need it. Choose from ready-to-launch off-the-shelf segments or work with Bombora's AI-driven Audience Desk, or with Bombora's Curated Ecosystem Audience partners, to build fully custom audiences tailored to specific campaign goals.

“Our data provides a comprehensive view of healthcare organizations and professionals across the entire healthcare ecosystem, from health systems and hospitals to clinics, imaging centers, and more. Curated Ecosystem Audiences is a critical link that turns our specialized intelligence into addressable audiences for easy activation and more targeted, effective digital advertising,” said Sally Slarke, Senior Vice President, Commercial and Digital at Definitive Healthcare.

"LiveRamp is proud of our longstanding partnership with Bombora, as we've worked together to innovate in B2B and AdTech,” said Max Carranza, VP, Technology and Data Partners at LiveRamp. “We're looking forward to their Curated Ecosystem Audiences continuing to improve campaign performance by making it easier for advertisers to tap Bombora insights, for seamless activation over LiveRamp's data collaboration network."

This new offering is the latest demonstration of Bombora's mission: to capture, curate, activate, and deploy high-value B2B data for the benefit of the entire B2B ecosystem. Bombora's ability to transform data into scaled digital audience segments and deploy them across its vast network of ad tech integrations unlocks new monetization opportunities and expands the global usage of its partners’ data.

“Crunchbase delivers a comprehensive and forward-looking view of private company growth, funding, and market activity—helping companies know who to engage and when,” said Kate Long, Vice President of Marketing at Crunchbase. “Bombora’s Curated Ecosystem Audiences translate that intelligence into ready-to-activate segments, giving marketers a powerful new way to reach high-growth companies and decision-makers at scale.”

"Millions of buyers are actively on G2 researching a software product that's right for their business," said Christine Li, VP of Global Partnerships and Data Solutions at G2. "Now, with Bombora's Curated Ecosystem Audiences, marketers can meet this unique and captive audience with high purchasing intent wherever they are with the right messaging and at the right time."

“Our partnership with Bombora brings the precision of HG’s technology intelligence to a broader audience of B2B marketers,” said Katrina Cho, Vice President of Partnerships at HG Insights. “Together, we empower marketing leaders to activate the highest-quality technology spend and intent data to precisely engage their ideal audiences.”

“With Curated Ecosystem Audiences, we’re giving advertisers a new level of targeting power,” added Burton. “It’s a major step toward closing the gap between the insights marketers have access to and the ability to act on them, ultimately driving stronger strategic alignment and higher return on investment.”

Curated Ecosystem Audiences is available now for advertisers seeking to harness signal-driven precision targeting. To learn more about Bombora’s Custom Ecosystem Audiences, please visit bombora.com.

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior, enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions, and makes them accessible within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements using the unique combination of live private company data, AI, and market activity data from 80M+ users. It helps people who are making bets in the private market — such as go-to-market (GTM) teams, investors, and wealth managers — move first and make more confident decisions. To learn more, visit crunchbase.com and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About HG Insights

HG Insights delivers AI-powered Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) solutions that modernize GTM strategy and automate execution, enabling teams to efficiently prioritize, engage, and capture the most promising opportunities. Our AI analytics, copilots, and agents turn deep, AI-driven market, account, technology, spend, and buyer-intent data, and first-party data, into actionable insights that drive pipeline predictability. Our intent-based leads and voice-of-the-customer verified content increase demand and strengthen brand trust. That’s why 95% of Fortune 1000 B2B tech companies and all major hyperscalers rely on HG Insights to grow revenue, improve retention, and boost efficiency.