Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Ownership Interests in Clarksville, Tennessee, Hospital to Vanderbilt University Medical Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have entered into a definitive agreement to sell their 80% ownership interests in two joint ventures, which respectively own and operate 270-bed Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and certain ancillary businesses located in Clarksville, Tennessee, to subsidiaries of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) for $600 million, subject to certain net working capital and other adjustments. VUMC currently holds a minority ownership interest in these joint ventures and will purchase the remaining ownership interests through this transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

This transaction is among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the Company’s third quarter 2025 earnings call and in subsequent public appearances.

Leerink Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company for the transaction.

