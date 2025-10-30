-

Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Ownership Interests in Clarksville, Tennessee, Hospital to Vanderbilt University Medical Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have entered into a definitive agreement to sell their 80% ownership interests in two joint ventures, which respectively own and operate 270-bed Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and certain ancillary businesses located in Clarksville, Tennessee, to subsidiaries of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) for $600 million, subject to certain net working capital and other adjustments. VUMC currently holds a minority ownership interest in these joint ventures and will purchase the remaining ownership interests through this transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

This transaction is among the additional potential divestitures discussed on the Company’s third quarter 2025 earnings call and in subsequent public appearances.

Leerink Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the Company for the transaction.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company’s affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 36 distinct markets across 14 states. The Company’s subsidiaries own or lease 70 affiliated hospitals with more than 10,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tomi Galin
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs
(615) 628-6607

Investor Contacts:
Kevin Hammons
President and Interim Chief Executive Officer
(615) 465-7000

Anton Hie
Vice President – Investor Relations
(615) 465-7012

Industry:

Community Health Systems, Inc.

NYSE:CYH
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tomi Galin
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs
(615) 628-6607

Investor Contacts:
Kevin Hammons
President and Interim Chief Executive Officer
(615) 465-7000

Anton Hie
Vice President – Investor Relations
(615) 465-7012

More News From Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Pennsylvania Hospitals to Tenor Health Foundation

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that certain subsidiaries of the Company have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 186-bed Regional Hospital of Scranton and 122-bed Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Pennsylvania, 369-bed Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and certain related businesses to affiliates of Tenor Health Foundation. Since the previously announced divestiture to WoodBridge Healthcare, Inc. w...

Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Results

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net operating revenues totaled $3.087 billion. Net income attributable to Community Health Systems, Inc. stockholders was $130 million, or $0.96 per share (diluted), compared to net loss of $(39...

Community Health Systems to Webcast Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that it will webcast its third quarter 2025 conference call. The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Thursday, October 23, 2025, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, October 24, 2025. During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating...
Back to Newsroom