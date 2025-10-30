Bybit Expands Partnership with Thredd to Globally Scale Multi-Currency Crypto-Linked Debit Cards

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced an expanded partnership with Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The collaboration supports regional rollout of the Bybit Card—Bybit’s flagship multi-currency, crypto-linked payment card, bridging the gap between digital assets and everyday payments across key global markets.

Bybit leverages Thredd’s infrastructure to issue both virtual and physical payment cards, enabling its users to spend crypto holdings as fiat in real-time. The partnership also includes full wallet tokenization, localized BIN, and real-time card control. Share

Thredd’s processing platform is built to scale and navigate regulatory requirements across regions. With a single connection, Bybit can configure market-specific programs that meet local compliance needs while retaining centralized visibility. This flexibility has enabled Bybit to rapidly expand across multiple markets with more on the horizon.

Over 2 million users worldwide trust the Bybit Card for what matters most: competitive cardholder rewards, true global access, and effortless crypto-to-fiat convenience. Bybit leverages Thredd’s infrastructure to issue both virtual and physical Visa and Mastercard payment cards, enabling its users to spend crypto holdings as fiat in real-time. The partnership also includes full wallet tokenization, allowing seamless integration with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay in addition to supporting multiple other digital wallets which are available in the market today. As Bybit expands its footprint, Thredd supports market entry through localized BIN issuance and real-time card control features.

“Bybit is building the next era of digital finance, and Thredd is proud to help turn their crypto vision into real-world utility,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “Our platform empowers them to scale globally with secure card issuing, wallet tokenization, and rapid onboarding in new markets.”

“Thredd’s platform is instrumental in helping us bridge the gap between crypto and everyday commerce. We have forged a strategic partnership in delivering a smooth, borderless payment experience for our users,” said Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing, Payment Business Unit at Bybit. “Their multi-currency BIN setup, wallet integrations, and agile tech stack allow us to move quickly and compliantly, no matter the region.”

The partnership demonstrates how crypto-native platforms like Bybit can deliver mainstream financial utility through the right infrastructure. With Thredd’s support, Bybit is setting the standard for what modern, crypto-connected payments can look like at a global scale.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted next-generation payments processing partner for innovators looking to modernise their payments offerings worldwide. We process billions of debit, prepaid and credit transactions annually, serving over 100 fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, from consumer to corporate, based across 47 countries. Learn more at https://www.thredd.com