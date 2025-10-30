Montrose Environmental Group and Savannah River Site Renew Partnership to Advance Superfund Cleanup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG), is on a mission to help protect the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil that sustains us to enhance environmental stewardship while supporting economic development. Today, Montrose announced the renewal of its contract with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site (SRS), securing a three-year, $3 million agreement to continue providing essential laboratory testing services in support of one of the nation’s largest and most complex environmental cleanup efforts.

This milestone marks over a decade of collaboration between Montrose and SRS, a 310-square-mile federal reservation in South Carolina originally established in the 1950s to produce nuclear materials for national defense. Today, SRS is a cornerstone of the Department of Energy’s environmental management mission, with ongoing remediation of 515 waste sites and 985 decommissioned facilities.

“Our relationship with SRS began more than a decade ago and has grown into a trusted partnership,” said Bryan Tyler, Senior Vice President of Montrose Environmental Group’s Labs. “When their internal lab shut down abruptly in 2018, we quickly stepped in to process over 1,500 samples awaiting analysis. Since then, our collaboration has expanded substantially as we continue to deliver science-driven, reliable data that informs critical remediation decisions.”

Montrose’s lab services play a vital role in analyzing air, soil and groundwater samples across the vast site, helping SRS identify and track contamination from decades of industrial solvent use. These solvents—including acetone, methylene chloride, hexane, trichloroethylene, and benzene—were historically used in nuclear and non-nuclear operations and have seeped through the groundwater over time. By pinpointing contamination zones, Montrose enables SRS to plan, accelerate and execute targeted cleanup campaigns that protect human health and the environment.

“The cleanup effort at Savannah River Site is one of the most complex and expansive environmental restoration projects in the country,” said a spokesperson for SRS. “With over 500 waste sites and nearly 1,000 decommissioned facilities, our goal to reach full remediation by 2031 requires precision, consistency, and deep technical expertise. Montrose’s laboratory services are critical to our success—providing the data we need to track contamination, guide remediation strategies, and ensure we meet our environmental and public health commitments.”

