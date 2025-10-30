Snuneymuxw First Nation to Acquire River Rock Casino Resort and Chances Maple Ridge in Transformative Transactions

SNUNEYMUXW (NANAIMO), British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petroglyph Development Group (PDG), a wholly owned corporation of Snuneymuxw First Nation (Snuneymuxw), and Great Canadian Entertainment announced today that they have entered into definitive agreements for the purchase by PDG from Great Canadian Entertainment of two casino businesses, River Rock Casino Resort and Chances Maple Ridge. Upon closing and subject to regulatory and other approvals, PDG is expected to become one of the largest casino operators by revenue in British Columbia, and anticipates being the largest Canadian Indigenous owned gaming operator by revenue in Canada, cementing Snuneymuxw as a leading force in the province’s gaming industry.

“Our growing partnership with Great Canadian Entertainment has brought us to what was envisioned by our Ancestors and guided by decades of Snuneymuxw Chiefs and Councils,” said Chief Mike Wyse, Xum’silum, Snuneymuxw First Nation. “By securing ownership in four thriving casino operations, we are realizing a dream of long-term economic independence and creating lasting prosperity for our people and the communities we serve. Nation-to-Nation collaboration benefits all of us. We respectfully acknowledge Musqueam, on whose territory River Rock Resort Casino is located, and the Katzie, whose territory includes Chances Maple Ridge. Snuneymuxw looks forward to continuing our conversations with both Nations and exploring the economic development opportunities before us.”

Building on PDG’s recent acquisitions of Casino Nanaimo and Elements Casino Victoria earlier this year, these transactions demonstrate the strength of the collaboration between PDG and Great Canadian Entertainment and the momentum of PDG’s growing gaming platform. These acquisitions mark a major step toward economic self-determination for Snuneymuxw, strengthening Snuneymuxw’s long-term prosperity, financial independence and restoring an economy that thrived for thousands of years.

“For over 20 years, River Rock Casino Resort has been the largest casino resort in Western Canada. Since its opening in 2013, Chances Casino Maple Ridge has been a cornerstone of the Maple Ridge community,” said Matthew Anfinson, CEO, Great Canadian Entertainment. “PDG has proven to be a leader in casino operations. We are delighted to have the opportunity to transfer the ownership and operation of these two important properties to the PDG team.”

Snuneymuxw is honoured to expand its economic portfolio to the mainland, with gratitude to the generations of Snuneymuxw whose big work and vision have made this milestone possible.

“PDG continues to advance a bold and transformative economic development path in British Columbia," said Erralyn Joseph, President of PDG. "These acquisitions are aligned with our corporate commitment to restore a strong Snuneymuxw economy, one where Snuneymuxw capital, leadership and vision drive meaningful growth for our Nation and strengthen partnerships across territories. We extend our gratitude to the Musqueam and Katzie Nations as we move forward together in the spirit of collaboration, and we look forward to building new, sustainable and long-lasting relationships with the Municipalities of Richmond and Maple Ridge.”

“Musqueam is a leading economic contributor within our traditional territory, actively diversifying our investment opportunities,” said Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow. “We thank the Snuneymuxw First Nation for approaching us on an opportunity to partner on the acquisition of the River Rock Casino which operates on Musqueam-owned land. Musqueam and Snuneymuxw have reached an agreement in principle on a letter of intent. We will be working through finalizing details over the coming weeks as we meaningfully consult with community members. We look forward to collaborating on the work ahead.”

For Snuneymuxw, the move represents a transformational step toward self-funding and true financial independence. By generating its own source revenues, the Nation is creating the capital needed to invest directly into its priorities: projects that strengthen communities, honour its way of being and build opportunities for future generations.

“We believe that this milestone represents a major shift in British Columbia’s gaming landscape,” said Ian Simpson, Yaatqumtun, Chief Executive Officer of PDG. “Under Snuneymuxw ownership, the wealth these properties generate will continue to fuel local growth and reinvestment. Guided by our snawaylth, they will deliver world-class hospitality and entertainment grounded in respect for the interconnectedness of all life.”

The closings of the transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of all required regulatory and third party approvals, including required approvals under the Competition Act.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP is acting as legal counsel and KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. is acting as financial advisor to PDG. McMillan LLP is acting as legal counsel to Great Canadian Entertainment.

About Snuneymuxw First Nation

Snuneymuxw are a vibrant First Nation of the Coast Salish People, located in the center of Coast Salish territory on the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, the Fraser River, Burrard Inlet and the Howe Sound. Snuneymuxw territory encompasses one of the most productive and resource-rich areas at the heart of the Salish Sea. On December 23, 1854, the Crown entered the Snuneymuxw Sarlequun Treaty of 1854, constituting solemn promises and obligations to forever and always protect Snuneymuxw villages, enclosed fields and the right to hunt and fish. To learn more, please visit www.snuneymuxw.ca.

About Petroglyph Development Group

Petroglyph Development Group (PDG) is Snuneymuxw First Nation’s team that focuses on business and economic development. PDG is 100% owned by Snuneymuxw First Nation and its goals are guided by Snuneymuxw priorities. Grounded in snawaylth, the ancestral teachings passed down from Elders, PDG weaves Snuneymuxw knowledge with contemporary business. After starting with three companies and four assets, their diversified portfolio now spans forestry, gaming, hospitality, cannabis production and retail, tourism, transportation and logistics, business management, real estate and development, and convenience and fuel retail. To learn more, please visit https://petroglyphdg.com/.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada’s leading gaming and entertainment company, with the most diversified collection of gaming and hospitality destinations across the country. From Ontario to British Columbia, Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, our properties feature slot machines, live and electronic table games, racetracks, restaurants, concert venues, conference facilities and hotels, creating unforgettable experiences for millions of guests every year.

Proudly Canadian with deep roots in British Columbia, we began in 1982 as the Great Canadian Casino Company, operating two charity casinos at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition. From those humble beginnings, we have grown into a national leader with operations in 23 cities and towns coast to coast. Today, more than 7,500 dedicated and diverse Canadian team members embody our values, operate with integrity and share a passion for fun and excitement.

Our commitment to excellence is the foundation of everything we do. We are proud to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests, meaningful and rewarding opportunities for our team members and lasting support for the communities where we live and work. At Great Canadian Entertainment, we are proud to be part of Canada’s story, working together to deliver vibrant entertainment, important revenue to support government priorities and a future that continues to celebrate Canadian strength.

To learn more, please visit greatcanadian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.