Cross-sector Fleets Sign Fuel Deals With Clean Energy to Supply Clean Renewable Natural Gas

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, has announced a series of new agreements with customers across the country expanding their use of ultraclean, affordable renewable natural gas (RNG). The company also grew its customer base for bulk liquefied natural gas (LNG), including multiple space companies.

“These new agreements demonstrate the versatility of RNG across industries and the growing demand for a clean fuel alternative that delivers on sustainability without compromising performance at a significant discount to diesel.” Share

These new agreements, which include RNG, operations and maintenance, as well as construction of fueling infrastructure, reflect the continued momentum of RNG adoption in multiple transportation markets, as fleets seek immediate and cost-effective solutions to reduce emissions.

“As more fleets look to decarbonize their operations, RNG continues to stand out as a proven, economical and scalable solution that is ready now,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. “These new agreements demonstrate the versatility of RNG across industries and the growing demand for a clean fuel alternative that delivers on sustainability without compromising performance at a significant discount to diesel.”

Clean Energy has signed a fueling agreement with milk cooperative, United Dairymen of Arizona. The deal will supply 200,000 gallons of RNG to five different fleets operating natural gas trucks. Many of the trucks are equipped with the new Cummins X15N engine and haul dairy products. United Dairymen has played a critical role in the deployment of X15N-powered RNG trucks and continues to be a leader in supporting sustainable trucking and cleaner alternative fuels like RNG.

Paper Transport has signed RNG fueling agreements with Clean Energy, accounting for approximately 250,000 gallons of RNG annually to fuel a dozen new trucks. Long-time advocates of RNG’s ability to reduce carbon emissions, Paper Transport hauls goods for sustainability-focused, well-known brands nationwide and has been a Clean Energy partner for over 10 years. Clean Energy provides fuel for nearly 50 Paper Transport trucks across nine states.

Giant Oil, a fueling station operator and petroleum products vendor, has signed an RNG supply agreement with Clean Energy for its station in Cheswick, Pennsylvania. The deal will provide approximately 180,000 gallons of RNG annually. Pitt-Ohio is one of Giant Oil’s main customers fueling at the site.

Birkmire Trucking, a long-time natural gas user operating in New York and Pennsylvania, has signed an RNG supply deal with Clean Energy for its private fueling station. The agreement will fuel 15 vehicles with an anticipated 100,000 gallons of RNG annually.

Vestis, one of the largest uniform companies in the country, has signed an agreement with Clean Energy to fuel 12 medium-duty trucks with RNG at Clean Energy stations. The vehicles will operate in Texas and California.

Clean Energy has entered a new RNG supply and station upgrade agreement with the Atlantic City Jitney Association, extending a 15-year partnership. The deal includes a significant upgrade of their existing natural gas station to support 125 new RNG shuttle buses with an estimated 300,000 gallons annually. Their fleet, which operates a total of 190 RNG shuttle buses, also serves as Atlantic City’s emergency response fleet during hurricanes. They secured state funding to replace aging vehicles with new RNG-powered shuttles – a decision made because of the proven reliability of running RNG shuttle buses over the past 15 years, especially during power outages.

Republic Services continues to grow its RNG fueling portfolio with new station builds and upgrades in Colorado and Nevada. In Fort Collins and Parker, CO, Clean Energy has completed two new fueling stations designed to support 135 RNG trucks and will supply an anticipated 275,000 gallons. Additionally, Republic Services is expanding its largest RNG fleet in North Las Vegas, NV, with a major station upgrade that adds 41 new fueling stalls. 15 new trucks will be added in the first year, and Clean Energy will continue supplying RNG.

USA Hauling & Recycling has renewed its RNG supply contract with Clean Energy, committing to 2.5 million gallons of RNG annually to fuel 150 refuse vehicles and other third-party trucking fleets operating throughout Connecticut. The longstanding partnership continues to grow with Clean Energy also contracted to build its fifth station in South Windsor, CT – a private time-fill station designed to fuel 40 additional RNG refuse trucks.

Clean Energy has signed an RNG supply agreement with Ecotech Waste Logistics, a solid waste hauler based in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The deal will provide approximately 300,000 gallons of RNG annually to fuel 30 vehicles in the company’s fleet.

Clean Energy has signed a new bulk LNG fueling agreement with Astrobotic, a pioneering space exploration company developing lunar landers and rovers. The deal will provide 100,000 gallons of LNG to support Astrobotic’s operations as it continues to advance its spacecraft systems.

Stoke Space, a company specializing in reusable rockets, has entered into a new agreement with Clean Energy for the supply of 120,000 gallons of high-purity LNG. The fuel will be used for rocket engine testing which often requires consistent, high-purity methane for accurate and effective testing.

Apollo Energy Resources, a power generation company, has signed a new bulk LNG fueling agreement with Clean Energy for 480,000 gallons to support the transportation of materials critical to advanced energy solutions.

Clean Energy owns and operates two LNG plants in California and Texas which supply bulk LNG to a variety of customers from marine to energy exploration to space companies.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived by capturing methane from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada as well as RNG production facilities at dairy farms. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation statements about: the amounts and timing of RNG and LNG expected to be produced or consumed; the timing and scope of construction, maintenance, and other projects; the numbers and timing of vehicles expected to be deployed, fueled, maintained, or financed; the characteristics and performance of natural gas engines and trucks; the potential development of the market for RNG; the environmental and other benefits of Clean Energy’s fuels; the availability of environmental, tax and other government regulations, programs and incentives; and the impacts of legislative and regulatory developments. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, Clean Energy undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additionally, the reports and other documents Clean Energy files with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov) contain risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.