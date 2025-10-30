AeroSummit 2026 Soars Higher With Four Forces and Right Rudder Marketing as Co-Title Sponsors

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroSummit, produced by Stratus Financial, today announced that Four Forces and Right Rudder Marketing will join as Co-Title Sponsors of AeroSummit 2026, taking place May 20–22, 2026, at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Miami, Florida.

“We're grateful to have Four Forces and Right Rudder as Title Sponsors for AeroSummit 2026. Together, we’re uniting the flight training community, driving innovation, and creating impact through Aviators for Autism," said Anthony Geraci, Co-CEO of Stratus. Share

Building on the success of last year’s sold-out debut in Las Vegas, AeroSummit 2026 returns as the aviation industry’s premier event for flight school owners, certified flight instructors (CFIs), students, and vendors—bringing together the innovators shaping the future of flight training.

This year’s experience begins with a kickoff golf tournament, where prizes and a portion of proceeds will benefit Aviators for Autism. The Welcome Reception at Aviator Zone will feature food, drinks, static aircraft, and classic cars, along with a live auction supporting Aviators for Autism. Attendees will then enjoy two full days of education, networking, and exhibits at JW Marriott Turnberry, highlighting collaboration and community across the flight training ecosystem.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Four Forces as Co-Title Sponsors for AeroSummit 2026,” said Tim Jedreck, Founder of Right Rudder Marketing. “By supporting this event, we help connect the industry, inspire new ideas, and drive real progress in flight training.”

“Last year’s AeroSummit showed what’s possible when the industry comes together,” said Brett Hart, CEO and Co-Founder of Four Forces. “We’re excited to return as a Co-Title Sponsor to help drive innovation, provide real solutions, and make flight training more efficient, collaborative, and inspiring for the next generation of pilots. We also have some major announcements and integrations in the works, and we’re looking forward to sharing them in Miami next year.”

“Our goal for AeroSummit has always been to unite every corner of the aviation education community,” said Brandon Martini, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Stratus Financial and AeroSummit. “With Right Rudder Marketing and Four Forces on board, we’re continuing to expand opportunities for learning, networking, and giving back.”

“I’m grateful to have Four Forces and Right Rudder as Title Sponsors for AeroSummit 2026,” said Anthony Geraci, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Stratus Financial and AeroSummit. “With their support, we’re bringing the flight training community together, fostering collaboration, and inspiring innovation. AeroSummit showcases the strength of our industry while creating meaningful impact through initiatives like Aviators for Autism.”

Ticket and Registration Information

Students: $25

$25 Certified Flight Instructors (CFIs): $75

$75 Flight School Owners and Vendors: Standard pricing

Standard pricing Discounts available for military personnel and parents attending with students

For more information or to register, visit www.stratusaerosummit.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact help@stratusaerosummit.com.

About Right Rudder Marketing

Right Rudder Marketing is a leading aviation marketing agency specializing in strategy, branding, and digital solutions for flight schools, FBOs, and aviation businesses.

About Four Forces

Four Forces is a comprehensive flight school management platform that streamlines scheduling, billing, CBTA-based grading, student tracking, and maintenance oversight for aviation operations.

About AeroSummit

AeroSummit is the aviation industry’s premier event for flight schools, CFIs, and students, featuring three days of education, networking, and collaboration. Founded by the team at Stratus Financial, AeroSummit’s mission is to empower the flight training community through innovation, access, and connection.