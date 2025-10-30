Vantage Data Centers and Wisconsin Building Trades Council Partner to Build Port Washington Data Center Development

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, and the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, a unifying voice for 40,000 union workers, today announced a joint pledge to partner to build the previously announced Lighthouse data center campus in Port Washington, Wisconsin. This $15 billion-plus, privately funded investment will require a peak workforce of more than 4,000 skilled construction workers over a three-year period and will rely on local union labor to the fullest extent possible.

“This pledge recognizes the importance of building complex digital infrastructure with the best skilled professionals who deliver projects safely, on time and to the highest quality standards,” said Emily Pritzkow, executive director, Wisconsin Building Trades Council. “We are excited to start working on this project, which represents a historic opportunity for Wisconsin workers to complete apprenticeships, support their families and invest in their communities.”

“Wisconsin has one of the most skilled and highly trained workforces in the country, and agreements like this prove it,” said Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Building-Construction Trades Council. “Every job created here means another opportunity for our local tradespeople to showcase their expertise and build careers right at home. When we invest in Wisconsin workers, we invest in Wisconsin's future.”

“Vantage is proud to partner with Wisconsin’s union workers to build a once-in-a-generation, sustainable data center campus in Port Washington. We look forward to collaborating with local officials, the community and the Governor to break ground on this project with union support,” said Simon Casey, chief delivery officer, North America, Vantage Data Centers. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to the local economy and community, all while positioning Wisconsin as a leader in sustainable digital infrastructure.”

As part of the pledge, Vantage commits to work with labor partners to ensure that the contractors building the data center campus will employ local union workers to the fullest extent possible.

The Lighthouse project is a significant investment in Port Washington’s economy, delivering immediate and long-term benefits to residents, area businesses, the surrounding communities and Wisconsin.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a global leader in digital infrastructure serving the world’s most influential AI and cloud providers. With operations spanning North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage delivers capacity at unrivaled speed and scale, driven by a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer success. Vantage is empowering transformative companies to shape the future.

About Wisconsin Building Trades Council

The Wisconsin Building Trades Council represents 15 member craft organizations and acts as the unifying voice for over 40,000 working men and women across Wisconsin, providing the skilled workforce that builds the state's infrastructure, schools, hospitals and communities.