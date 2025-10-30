Cengage Work Expands AI and Cybersecurity Training Reach Through LinkedIn Learning

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cengage Work, the workforce skills training business of global edtech company Cengage Group, today announced an expanded partnership with LinkedIn Learning through its cybersecurity education provider, Infosec Institute. The collaboration brings trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) training to millions of professionals worldwide, empowering workers to succeed in an AI-driven workforce.

With 10,000 professionals already enrolled in courses, this partnership expands access to high-quality, flexible learning programs that prepare workers for in-demand roles while helping organizations address critical talent shortages. Through this initiative, professionals can access more than 20 specialized cybersecurity and AI courses on LinkedIn Learning, with dozens more planned in the months ahead.

According to Cengage Group’s 2025 Graduate Employability Report, just half (51%) of recent graduates believe they have sufficient AI skills for the jobs they applied for - highlighting the urgency of closing the AI skills gap through accessible, job-relevant training.

“As technology reshapes how we live and work, Cengage Work is committed to giving every learner access to the skills that matter most,” said Justin Singh, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cengage Work. “Employers need talent who are skilled in both cybersecurity and AI, and workers who are eager to build those capabilities. This initiative bridges that gap by delivering flexible, high-quality training through LinkedIn Learning to help professionals and organizations thrive in the modern workplace.”

Infosec’s expanding library includes courses ranging from quick one-hour skill builders to comprehensive 25-hour deep dives, ensuring professionals have access to the most current, real-world content as threats and technologies evolve. Across this growing catalog, learners can build expertise in critical domains, including AI and machine learning security, security architecture, advanced technical defense and threat intelligence.

“Infosec’s training is helping to close this gap with more than 10,000 learners enrolled in our LinkedIn Learning courses in the first three months,” said Keatron Evans, Head of Product and Strategy, Infosec. “This rapid adoption confirms what organizations are telling us: they need immediate access to practical AI and cybersecurity training. Our partnership with LinkedIn Learning puts this expertise directly in the workflow of millions of professionals already using the platform to advance their careers.”

Cengage Work Launches Additional AI Literacy Initiatives

To further expand AI literacy, Cengage Work is broadening opportunities for professionals to understand and apply artificial intelligence responsibly across industries.

Infosec has also launched hands-on boot camps, including Advanced in AI Security Management, AI for Cybersecurity Professionals and Certified Penetration Testing Professional, empowering both leaders and seasoned technical professionals to implement, secure and leverage AI systems responsibly. Meanwhile, ed2go, a Cengage Work business, is incorporating AI readiness into its training programs for healthcare, business and other fields, ensuring that every learner gains a working understanding of how AI is reshaping their profession and how to use it effectively and responsibly. Courses such as Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and AI for Business Course: ChatGPT & Copilot help learners put this knowledge into action.

These initiatives build on Cengage Group’s commitment to enhance AI literacy by providing high-quality, relevant educational content that prepares learners for the future of work. Learn more about Cengage Group’s broader mission to advance thoughtful AI use and product development here.

About Cengage Work

Cengage Work, the workforce skills business of global edtech company Cengage Group, helps learners gain the skills they need to succeed in today’s job market. Through flexible, affordable online courses and career-focused training programs, Cengage Work supports individuals, institutions and employers in preparing for high-demand fields like allied health, cybersecurity, manufacturing, skilled trades, and beauty education. To learn more about Cengage Work, visit cengagework.com.

About Cengage Group

Cengage Group is a global edtech company with over 100 years of experience supporting learners. Our four operating units—Higher Education, School, Work and English Language Learning—serve millions of students from middle school to graduate school and workforce skills training in over 125 countries.

We empower student choice through trusted content, AI-driven insights, and scalable digital platforms that connect education to employment, ensuring learners gain career-ready skills and achieve tangible outcomes. Visit us at www.cengagegroup.com or find us on LinkedIn or X.