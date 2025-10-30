-

Reward and Retain: Onbe and Payroll Growth Partners Team Up to Deliver Digital Rewards that Boost Employee Loyalty

The partnership leverages Onbe’s virtual incentive solution to offer choice-driven employee rewards to Payroll Growth Partners’ portfolio of companies.

CHICAGO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onbe, a leading corporate payouts platform has partnered with Payroll Growth Partners (PGP) to bring digital-first, choice-driven employee recognition and incentive solutions to PGP’s portfolio of companies. The collaboration enables Payroll Growth Partners, an investor in payroll companies across diverse industries and markets, to expand its offerings beyond traditional payroll services. By integrating Onbe’s virtual incentive solution, PGP clients can now offer employees fast, flexible and personalized rewards that help boost employee engagement and retention.

According to the Incentive Research Foundation, long-term incentive programs improved employee performance by an average of 44%. Onbe and PGP’s program is designed to modernize employee recognition by offering choice-driven, convenient reward options. With 92% of consumers preferring digital and electronic payouts and valuing the autonomy to choose their rewards, Onbe’s solution enables PGP’s customers to deliver the flexible payment methods employees want, including virtual cards that can be added to mobile wallets and payment apps.

“At Onbe, we’re powering employee recognition and reward programs that keep teams motivated and engaged with the digital payouts they prefer,” said Sayid Shabeer, Chief Product Officer at Onbe. “By offering flexible, instant rewards tailored to individual preferences, we help organizations foster a culture of appreciation that drives higher productivity, retention, and overall employee satisfaction.”

Onbe’s payout gateway integrates directly with PGP’s existing payroll technology, allowing employers to deliver rewards efficiently without the administrative complexity of traditional systems. This approach not only streamlines the process for HR and payroll teams but also enhances employee satisfaction and engagement by providing timely, personalized recognition.

“PGP enables us to upgrade payroll services with efficient, modern, and employee-first payment solutions. Onbe’s incentive and recognition solutions align perfectly with this vision,” said Tony Chiviles, President and CEO of PayBridge, one of PGP’s portfolio companies. “We’re excited to partner with Onbe as we expand into this fast-growing space—building next-gen tools and experiences valued by our clients and employees they serve.”

The employee recognition and reward system market is projected to reach $65.3 billion by 2032 at a 15.6% CAGR, driven by the proven link between effective recognition and improved employee retention. Rewards and incentives are key to any successful employee recognition strategy—and with Onbe and PGP’s solutions, businesses will be able to thank employees with the timely, personalized and convenient payments they most value.

About Onbe

With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe’s team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today’s consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About PGP

About Payroll Growth Partners: PGP invests in and operates small to medium-sized payroll companies across diverse industries and markets, leveraging best-in-class payroll technology to enhance profitability and drive growth.
payrollgrowthpartners.com

