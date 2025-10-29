IPValue Acquires Major Patent Portfolio from Xerox

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Genesee Valley Innovations, LLC (“GVI”), has acquired over 3,000 active worldwide patents and patent applications from Xerox Corporation, bringing another major patent portfolio under IPValue’s management. The portfolio draws from nearly two decades of Xerox innovation and spans a multitude of technologies, including many from Palo Alto Research Center and Xerox Research Center Canada. These patents address network technologies and cloud-based services, semiconductors, document applications, image processing and computer vision, 3D-printing, life sciences, energy systems, and a variety of additional technologies. IPValue will license the GVI portfolio to its established and growing network of licensees.

“We are thrilled to engage in another successful partnership with Xerox,” said Mark Kurisko, General Manager of GVI. “Our team of IP professionals is excited to get to work licensing the portfolio, which represents the world class R&D of Xerox as well as innovations from renowned enterprise innovators.”

“Renewing our partnership with IPValue was a strategic decision aligned with our Reinvention,” said Heidi Martinez, Chief Intellectual Property Counsel at Xerox. “IPValue’s expertise gives us a disciplined way to monetize key intellectual property and lets us reinvest in the technologies and services that will drive our future growth.”

“Xerox has over 100 years of history as an enterprise innovator. That legacy continues to this day, enabling Xerox to deliver advanced solutions to its broad base of clients,” said John Lindgren, Chief Executive Officer at IPValue. “This initiative reinforces IPValue’s mission to reward and fuel this kind of innovation by leading enterprises.”

About IPValue:

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to unlock value from their intellectual property portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated billions of dollars from patent licenses for its enterprise partners, while promoting freedom to operate. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 12,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.