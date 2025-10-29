Helping Workers Retire with Confidence: MetLife Expands Access to Lifetime Income Through Strategic Collaboration with Alight

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amid the decline of traditional pensions and ongoing market volatility, MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) and Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) have announced a strategic collaboration to bring MetLife’s institutional income annuities to the Alight Worklife® platform, which serves nearly 12 million defined contribution (DC) plan participants.

Meeting Growing Demand for Guaranteed Income

MetLife’s 2025 Enduring Retirement Model Study finds 93% of plan sponsors recognize the need for guaranteed income that participants can rely on throughout retirement, and nearly two-thirds of companies currently or plan to offer guaranteed retirement income solutions within five years. In addition, more than two thirds of workers, 69%, say having guaranteed sources of retirement income would help them enjoy a comfortable retirement.1 These findings reflect a growing urgency among companies to support employees through the decumulation phase of retirement, transforming savings into sustainable income.

“With so many workers feeling anxious about how to make their savings last in retirement, access to dependable income solutions is more important than ever,” said Graham Cox, Executive Vice President and head of Retirement & Income Solutions at MetLife. “By teaming up with Alight, we’re not only meeting that need, but we’re also simplifying the path to lifetime income and helping today’s workforce retire with greater confidence.”

Enabled by the annuity-friendly provisions of the SECURE Act and SECURE 2.0, Alight’s plan sponsor clients will have access to MetLife’s Guaranteed Income (MGI) fixed immediate annuity and Retirement Income Insurance® (RII) QLAC, a fixed deferred income annuity, within their DC plans. This integration enables participants to purchase these solutions and convert a portion of their savings into predictable monthly income.

“This collaboration with MetLife brings the power of retirement simplicity, education and security together for today’s workforce,” said Rob Sturrus, Chief Client Officer at Alight. “By providing MetLife’s innovative retirement income solutions directly from Alight Worklife, we’re helping employers offer their people a clearer, more informed path to retirement—one that makes their savings last a lifetime.”

The lifetime income focus of the Alight and MetLife collaboration also complements Alight’s recently announced new Defined Contribution wealth solution in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) which considers lifetime income as part of a holistic retirement plan. In the Alight Financial Advisors (AFA) Defined Contribution solution, GSAM will serve as a sub-advisor, bringing its broad experience in the retirement space to help add meaningful long-term value to plan sponsors and their participants.

Closing the Retirement Confidence Gap

While plan sponsors are increasingly embracing retirement income solutions, many workers continue to seek guidance from their employers. According to Alight’s 2025 Employee Mindset Study, only 42% of employees feel confident about their financial situation, and 56% say they want help from their employer on financial health topics.

Through this strategic relationship, MetLife and Alight will provide a solution that simplifies and provides guidance around retirement income for both plan sponsors and participants:

For plan sponsors : Streamlined administration, tools to reintroduce annuities into defined contribution plans, and educational resources to help participants understand their retirement income options.

: Streamlined administration, tools to reintroduce annuities into defined contribution plans, and educational resources to help participants understand their retirement income options. For participants: Intuitive digital tools, clear educational content, and easy-to-use options to convert savings into lifetime income—all delivered through Alight’s participant experience platform, Alight Worklife.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations and 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more about the Alight Benefits Advantage™ at alight.com.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs, delivering investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. Goldman Sachs oversees approximately $3.5 trillion in assets under supervision as of September 30, 2025.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. ("GSAM"), a registered investment adviser and managed account technology provider, is part of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a public company that is a bank holding company, financial holding company and a world-wide, full-service financial services organization. GSAM and their affiliates are referred to as “Goldman Sachs.”

1 23rd Annual MetLife Employee Benefit Trends Study, 2025