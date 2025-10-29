FedEx Dataworks and ServiceNow Unite AI, Data, and Workflows to Power Supply Chains of the Future

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and FedEx Dataworks, the insights and intelligence platform moving FedEx beyond transportation, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration to power supply chains of the future by uniting AI, data, and workflows. The companies will combine FedEx Dataworks’ economic and supply chain network data with the automation capabilities of the ServiceNow AI Platform to deliver workflows that anticipate disruptions, optimize networks, and turn complexity into competitive advantage. To start, FedEx Dataworks will integrate with ServiceNow procurement solutions to provide real-time intelligence into supply chain performance to help businesses make smarter sourcing decisions, reduce risk, and drive faster, data-driven procurement outcomes.

This strategic collaboration marks a new phase in intelligent, resilient, AI-native supply chain solutions. At the core of this expanded relationship is a long-term commitment to develop end-to-end supply chain workflows that unify planning, procurement, logistics, and network optimization in a single, intelligent platform with net new agentic and AI-native capabilities for customers.

The companies’ near-term focus is integrating FedEx Dataworks intelligence — spanning shipment data, route performance and availability, and disruptive events — with ServiceNow Source-to-Pay Operations. This integration is intended to enable organizations to spot supplier shortfalls early, increase confidence in supply chain continuity, and decrease costs associated with operational issues.

“In a world defined by constant disruption, agility isn’t just a competitive advantage — it’s how businesses grow and thrive,” said Paul Fipps, president of Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow. “We’ve seen how FedEx Dataworks is using the power of its data and technology innovation to transform global supply chain workflows. Together with ServiceNow’s single system of intelligent action, we’re pushing the boundaries of AI to help customers turn real-time insight into action, powering intelligent supply chains that anticipate, adapt, and act at the speed of their business.”

“Supply chains are the heartbeat of global commerce,” said Vishal Talwar, executive vice president, chief digital and information officer of FedEx Corp., and president of FedEx Dataworks. “By combining FedEx Dataworks’ economic and supply network intelligence with the ServiceNow AI Platform, we’re giving that heartbeat superpowers, empowering enterprises to stay ahead of change, move with intelligence, and lead with a level of precision and agility that simply wasn’t possible before.”

In addition, ServiceNow and FedEx Dataworks will undertake a multi-year initiative that will establish joint innovation hubs, platform integrations, and shared engineering resources to accelerate innovation. Together, these efforts advance a long-term vision to create the next generation of AI-powered supply chain solutions that bring agility, intelligence, and resilience at a global scale.

The first capabilities are expected to debut in the Source-to-Pay Operations products and solutions in Q1 2026, with broader availability to follow as part of the strategic collaboration’s phased rollout.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human-centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $89 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

