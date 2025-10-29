EL ARCA Drives Towards a Greener, More Sustainable Future with Ford E-Transits from Model 1, Saving Millions to Reinvest in Community

LOS ANGELES & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EL ARCA, a venerable non-profit organization dedicated to serving intellectually and developmentally disabled youth and adults in Los Angeles, today announced the significant expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, now totaling 21 Ford E-Transit vans supplied by Model 1. This strategic transition underscores EL ARCA's commitment to environmental stewardship and has already yielded remarkable financial savings, directly benefiting its vital community programs.

For decades, EL ARCA has been a beacon of hope and support, providing essential day programs, transportation, and family services to over 220 families daily, predominantly within the Latino/Mexican American communities of Los Angeles. Facing rising operational costs, particularly fuel expenditures that once reached $30,000 monthly, EL ARCA embarked on a visionary initiative to electrify its transportation.

"Our decision to transition to an electric fleet was a clear path to long-term sustainability, both environmentally and financially," said Dr. John Menchaca, President & CEO at EL ARCA. "We've invested $1.3 million in these incredible Ford E-Transits and an additional $800,000 in solar panels and 37 Level II charging stations. The results have been transformative: we are now saving an astounding $35,000 to $40,000 every month on fuel and maintenance, with maintenance costs alone reduced by 70-80%. These savings are directly reinvested into our programs, allowing us to do more for more people with less reliance on external funding for basic operations."

Model 1 has been a crucial partner in EL ARCA's electrification journey, providing the Ford E-Transit vehicles that form the backbone of their new green fleet. "We are incredibly proud to support EL ARCA's mission and their pioneering efforts in sustainable transportation," said Steve Chung, Regional VP Public Sector Sales at Model 1. "EL ARCA's success with the Ford E-Transit demonstrates the tangible benefits of EV adoption for organizations committed to both community service and environmental responsibility."

EL ARCA's E-Transits perform seamlessly on their average 80 to 90-mile daily routes, ensuring reliable and quiet transportation for their consumers. The organization anticipates reaching net-zero operational costs within six years due to these strategic investments. With plans to expand their EV fleet to over 50 vehicles, EL ARCA is paving the way for a 100% green future.

About Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, formerly Creative Bus Sales, is the nation’s largest dealer of transit and commercial vehicles. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Model 1 offers end-to-end solutions at over 25 locations across the U.S. Representing more than 20 top manufacturers, we provide a wide range of passenger and commercial inventory, including alternative fuel options. Our team of over 550 professionals delivers customizable new or used vehicles, expedited ship-through, nationwide parts and service, flexible in-house financing, rentals, and leasing. For more information, visit model1.com.

About EL ARCA

Over the past 60 years, EL ARCA has established itself as an organization that the developmentally disabled community has come to regard as its support, hope, strength, and home away from home. Its grassroots origins grew from a modest group whose mission was to improve the quality of life for its children. This spirit, fueled by the support of community and funding, has taken EL ARCA through crucial stages of growth. Positive progress continues today but will only be realized with community support and funding now more than ever before. For more information, visit elarcainc.org or contact info@elarcainc.org.