AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Stewart Information Services Corporation and Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Stewart Title Guaranty Company (Stewart) (Houston, TX) and Stewart Title Limited (United Kingdom). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of the parent holding company, Stewart Information Services Corporation (headquartered in Houston, TX) [NYSE: STC]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Stewart’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Stewart’s underwriting and operating results are expected to remain in line with industry averages despite elevated interest rates, a slowing economy and a slowdown in the real estate sector, which have dampened Stewart’s production and premium volume. Despite industry headwinds, Stewart’s ratings consider the group’s very strong levels of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and its consistently profitable underwriting and investment results over the most recent five-year period. As the fourth-largest title insurance writer in the United States, Stewart benefits from its market position and geographic diversification as a writer in 50 states and its global presence. Stewart’s strategic acquisitions of companies that complement real estate closing solutions help to mitigate the concentration as a monoline writer of title insurance.

Negative rating action could occur if challenges from high interest rates and a slowing economy pose a significant decline in operating profitability and/or a material decline in risk-adjusted capitalization levels.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) have been affirmed with a stable outlook for the following member of Stewart Title Guaranty Company:

Stewart Title Guaranty de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

