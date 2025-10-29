Alogent Partners with Vine to Accelerate Commercial Lending Workflows

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vine, a commercial lending accelerator for banks and credit unions, has partnered with Alogent, a leading provider of software solutions for financial institutions. The collaboration integrates Vine’s AI-powered lending platform with Alogent’s AccuAccount loan management system, creating a unified document workflow that spans from application to post-close.

This collaboration brings together two powerful solutions for a seamless lending workflow. Vine is the hub for credit analysis—handling credit spreading, loan narrative creation, and credit memo preparation. AccuAccount takes over after booking, managing the entire loan lifecycle with tools for exception tracking, audit preparation, and maintaining a complete record for the life of the loan. Together, they deliver efficiency, accuracy, and a unified experience across both platforms, while enabling more effective oversight and streamlined compliance.

“Lenders need to be able to keep a close eye on their portfolios, especially when economic conditions are shifting,” said David Eads, CEO and co-founder of Vine. “Through our partnership, lenders can make fast, informed decisions and easily reference and review loan documents over the life of the loan. Together, Vine and Alogent are enabling banks and credit unions to manage all of their loan documents within a connected, auditable workflow that ensures portfolios are managed efficiently and lenders are set up for ongoing success.”

“Our collaboration with Vine aligns with our mission to simplify and modernize banking operations by giving lenders a single source of truth for all their important loan data,” said Dede Wakefield, CEO at Alogent. “These streamlined document workflows can easily be referenced for reporting, reviews or audits, ensuring our lenders are prepared to work quickly and manage their borrowers effectively.”

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com.

About Vine

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value, and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.