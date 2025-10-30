KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flexential Issuer, LLC and Flexential Co-Issuer, LLC, Series 2025-1/2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes from Flexential Issuer, LLC and Flexential Co-Issuer, LLC (together, the Co-Issuers), Series 2025-1 and Series 2025-2 (Series 2025-1/2).

The Notes are secured by 26 data centers generating approximately $583.3 million of Annualized Revenue and $292.4 million of Annualized Adjusted Net Operating Income (AANOI) as of May 31, 2025 (the Statistical Disclosure Date). Site level revenue includes incremental revenues in excess of the annualized rental revenue from tenant contracts. All customer contracts that relate to the data centers generated approximately $565.9 million of Annualized Revenue and $292.4 million of AANOI as of the Statistical Disclosure Date. Annualized Revenue means the total revenue expected from a customer contract over a 12-month period as of the determination date. For active contracts, it includes current Annualized Monthly Recurring Revenue (AMRR) plus additional revenue earned over the past year. For forward starting contracts, it includes projected recurring and additional revenue for the next year, and any related amounts held in the Forward Starting Contract Reserve Sub-Account; however, if the contract’s fee commencement date is more than three months away and the required reserve has not been funded, its Annualized Revenue is assumed zero.

The five series of notes are secured by 26 data centers including revenues from customer contracts associated with the data centers. The real property collateral includes leasehold interests in 18 multi-customer enterprise data centers and fee simple ownership interests in eight multi-customer enterprise data centers. One of the leasehold interests is for 99 years and given the duration of the leasehold interest, KBRA will give residual value credit for this asset and for the remainder of this report will be included in the statistics for the owned assets. The data centers are comprised of approximately 1.6 million square feet (sf) of data center space and can provide approximately 158 megawatts (MW) of critical load power to customers. The portfolio is currently occupied by 2,183 unique customers.

The data center colocation customers typically use the data centers for power, space, and cooling of their data center equipment for web hosting, web servers, and web routers. In addition, some customers also add data protection, cloud and managed services products. As of the Statistical Disclosure Date, the top 20 customers comprise approximately 28.9% of Annualized Revenue and the top three industries include software (14.5% Annualized Revenue); business services (12.4%); and computer equipment & peripherals (6.9%).

