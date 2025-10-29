Aviation Institute of Maintenance and Safran Advance Partnership to Build the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is pleased to build on its continued partnership with Safran USA to advance workforce development and create new career pathways for aviation maintenance students nationwide.

The renewed collaboration between AIM and Safran was celebrated at AIM’s Dallas campus on October 22, where AIM and Safran leaders joined students and faculty to unveil a Safran-branded classroom, present scholarships, and introduce Safran’s new employer brand campaign, “Here, we craft excellence together.” Photos from the announcement at AIM’s campus are found here.

“This partnership exemplifies AIM’s commitment to forging strong industry relationships that prepare our students for the evolving needs of the aviation industry,” said Dr. Ben Clark, Vice President of Business & Civic Impact at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance. “Safran’s investment in our students through scholarships, career engagement, and on-campus visibility reinforces the powerful link between education and industry in meeting the growing demand for skilled aviation technicians.”

The advanced partnership aligns with AIM’s mission to provide hands-on training and direct employer connections that prepare students for high-demand careers. Key initiatives include:

On-Campus Employer Engagement: Safran representatives will host Employer Spotlight events at AIM campuses, introducing students to career opportunities across Safran’s U.S. operations.

Career Pathways: AIM's Career Services team will collaborate with Safran recruiters to identify top-performing students for entry-level positions, creating a pathway from classroom to career.

Scholarship Support: Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to outstanding AIM students recognized for their academic achievement, attendance, and leadership.

Branded Classroom Experience: A Safran-branded classroom at AIM Dallas showcases aviation career paths and inspires students to pursue excellence in their training.

National Expansion: Building on success in Texas, the partnership will expand across AIM campuses nationwide to connect more students with industry opportunities.

“This expanded partnership reflects AIM’s vision to redefine how education and industry work together to shape the future of aviation,” said Jason Pfaff, Chief Executive Officer at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance. “Safran’s continued collaboration underscores the power of strategic partnerships to bridge the gap classroom learning with real-world opportunity, building a confident, capable workforce ready to lead the next era of aerospace innovation.”

About the Aviation Institute of Maintenance

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a leading provider of aviation maintenance training, preparing students for careers that keep the world in flight. With campuses across the United States, AIM offers hands-on training in aircraft maintenance and is committed to building a skilled, diverse workforce ready to meet the demands of the aviation industry.

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 100,000 employees and sales of $25.1 billion in 2024, and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets.