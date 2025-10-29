Axelspace Signs MoUs with Two African Organizations to Address Social Challenges through the Utilization of Satellite Data

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axelspace Corporation (“Axelspace”), which develops and operates microsatellites and conducts business to promote a society where space is accessible to people around the world, is pleased to announce the memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with two governmental organizations of African countries on cooperation for addressing social challenges through the utilization of satellite-based Earth observation (EO) data.

Axelspace signed MoUs individually with the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) of the Republic of Ghana, and the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD), based in the Republic of Kenya. With the signing of these MoUs, Axelspace will begin full-scale development and implementation of solutions tailored to local needs through collaboration with local partners in emerging countries, including those in Africa.

The signing ceremony with Ghana was held at the space business event "NIHONBASHI SPACE WEEK 2025" in Japan on October 29, 2025 (JST). Genevieve Edna Apaloo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to Japan, signed the MoU as a witness and expressed expectations for the future.

GSSTI, operating under the Ghana Atomic Energy Commissions within the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, is tasked with harnessing, coordinating, researching, commercializing, and exploring space science and technology for Ghana's socio-economic development. RCMRD is an inter-governmental organization with contracting African countries established in Kenya, providing geo-information and allied technologies for sustainable development.

Based on these MoUs, in the areas such as agriculture, environment and forest conservation, disaster management and climate response, urban planning and infrastructure, Axelspace will provide EO data and know-how for the utilization of these data. Each African organization will establish a framework for EO data utilization involving local companies. Each partnership aims to identify social issues that need to be resolved, and develop and implement solutions that combine EO data with local information, to create a new market for the use of EO data.

*Full release available here: https://www.axelspace.com/news/africa_partnership_mou/