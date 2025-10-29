Upland Capital Group Chooses FurtherAI as Strategic AI Partner to Transform Underwriting

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FurtherAI, the AI workspace built for insurance, today announced that Upland Capital Group has adopted its platform to continue modernizing underwriting workflows.

Upland, a specialty property/casualty insurer, is currently utilizing FurtherAI to ingest all of their broker submissions and extract fields needed for underwriting and clearance processing. Upland is now expanding their footprint with FurtherAI into other areas of underwriting, giving underwriters instant access to enriched risk data from documents and external sources

“After evaluating several vendors, we chose FurtherAI for its performance, insurance expertise, and partnership approach,” said Doug Alexander, VP of Digital Delivery at Upland. “The forward deployed engineer model makes a big difference — they work directly with our teams and help us get results quickly. We are now able to both learn and iterate.”

“Other tools didn’t work for us. FurtherAI is AI-native and built for insurance,” said Katherine Walas, Chief Operating Officer at Upland. “The models are highly accurate, and the FurtherAI team has set a new standard for customer service. Partnering with FurtherAI has given our teams instant clarity where we used to spend hours. It is changing the way we work with brokers and customers. Beyond efficiency, we see this as an important building block to increase the speed to insights for our underwriters and ultimately improving our loss ratios.”

About FurtherAI

FurtherAI is a domain-specific AI company purpose-built for the insurance industry. Its AI Workspace automates complex workflows such as submission intake, policy comparisons, and underwriting audits making insurance teams faster, smarter, and more efficient.

Leading insurers, reinsurers, MGAs, and brokers rely on FurtherAI — by combining insurance domain knowledge with advanced AI, FurtherAI removes busywork from insurance workflows so professionals can focus on the work that matters most. FurtherAI is also one of the most well-funded AI companies building exclusively for insurance, backed by top-tier venture investors from Silicon Valley.

About Upland Capital Group

Upland Capital Group, Inc. is an AM Best “A-“ (Excellent) rated specialty property and casualty insurer based in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned insurance carrier, the company markets, underwrites, and services specialty insurance products in select markets, including excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability, excess public entity, professional liability errors and omissions, excess cyber liability, and product recall.