Tyfone and Uptiq Partner to Deliver Actionable Business Insights via nFinia Business Digital Banking Platform

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking solutions provider Tyfone today announced a new partnership with Uptiq, a leading enterprise AI platform for financial services, to enhance business banking experiences across Tyfone’s nFinia® Business Digital Banking Platform.

Through the integration of Uptiq’s SMB Banking Suite, financial institutions using Tyfone’s platform can provide their business customers with a connected ecosystem of intelligent tools and actionable insights that go far beyond standard cash management.

"We believe that small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, and this philosophy drives our commitment to providing financial institutions with the innovative tools they need to help their business account holders grow," said Armi Movsesyan, Vice President of FI Success at Uptiq. "Joining forces with Tyfone is a natural fit for our mission to provide cutting-edge tools that foster growth and enhance customer satisfaction. Data without insights is meaningless, and insights without action are pointless – this partnership delivers both."

Tyfone’s nFinia® Business Digital Banking Platform is a robust solution designed to address SMBs’ unique needs across every digital channel. Now enhanced with Uptiq’s embedded AI agents, analytics, and ready-to-use interfaces, institutions can empower SMBs with deeper insights while positioning themselves as trusted advisors through personalized, data-driven recommendations.

"Businesses need to quickly ascertain their performance and partner with a financial institution that can be their trusted advisor to ensure they thrive," said Eric Fisher, SVP of Sales at Tyfone. "Integrating Uptiq's SMB dashboard with nFinia Business equips community financial institutions with real-time, actionable data while providing invaluable resources to business owners. The data-driven insights from Uptiq are crucial in helping identify opportunities for timely recommendations related to business operations."

About Tyfone

Based in Portland, Ore., Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the U.S. We understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is our unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, exceptional collaboration, and superior execution. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship. To learn more about Tyfone, visit Tyfone.com and connect on LinkedIn.