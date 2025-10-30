Yokogawa to Deliver Integrated Control Systems for Urban Infrastructure in Green Riyadh Project

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that its subsidiary, Yokogawa Saudi Arabia, has been awarded a contract by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to provide the necessary systems and services for the main command and control center of the Green Riyadh project*. Led by the Government of Saudi Arabia, this national initiative is a key element of Saudi Vision 2030. Its objective is to transform Riyadh into one of the world’s most livable cities through urban greening, enabling residents to lead healthier and more sustainable lives.

We are proud to be entrusted to work on such a large-scale urban transformation project. This project aligns with Yokogawa’s goal to deliver synergies and new value through the system of systems approach. Share

The project will plant 7.5 million trees across parks, public facilities, healthcare centers, and roads by 2030, increasing green space per capita from 1.7 to 28 square meters. The trees will be irrigated by treated wastewater. This afforestation will contribute to environmental, economic, and social sustainability by improving air quality, reducing urban temperatures, decreasing power consumption, and promoting healthier and more vibrant lifestyles for residents.

Yokogawa will support the success of the project by providing integrated monitoring and control systems for the urban infrastructure. The company will deploy its OpreX™ Collaborative Information Server and OpreX Intelligent Manufacturing Hub as a unified platform for the main command control center. These will integrate data from diverse sources, including environmental monitoring sensors, weather forecasts, and operational databases. This consolidated view will enable real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and informed decision-making to optimize management of water resources, irrigation, and park lighting systems. Designed for scalability, the system will be capable of incorporating additional city-wide assets and the management of Green Riyadh in the future.

Kunimasa Shigeno, President & CEO of Yokogawa Electric commented, “We are proud to be entrusted to work on such a large-scale urban transformation project. This project aligns with Yokogawa’s goal to deliver synergies and new value through the system of systems approach, in which independently operated and managed systems are connected to form a larger system. We look forward to contributing to similar initiatives in the region and globally.”

* Saudi Vision 2030 – Green Riyadh project:

https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/en/explore/projects/green-riyadh

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 128 companies spanning 62 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

