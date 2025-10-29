NuORDER by Lightspeed Extends Partnership with Nordstrom as Retailer Invests in Data-Driven Wholesale Strategies

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuORDER by Lightspeed, a leading global commerce platform that enables retailers and brands to connect, collaborate, and make smarter buying decisions, today announced Nordstrom is strengthening its partnership with NuORDER by Lightspeed. NuORDER will play a larger role in Nordstrom’s end-to-end data and integration program to enable Nordstrom to further improve their merchandise assortment and customer experience.

By creating a universal catalog of product, category, sizing data, and imagery, NuORDER helps Nordstrom operate more efficiently at scale by reducing manual processes and accelerating buying cycles. Today, NuORDER collects over 50 data points per item. As Nordstrom develops AI-powered processes to get merchandise to customers more efficiently, NuORDER will increase data capture to support AI-driven forecasting, product recommendations, and personalization.

“Collecting comprehensive product data from thousands of brands is time-intensive, costly, and requires extensive collaboration,” said Danielle Fairfield, VP / Head of Retail, NuORDER by Lightspeed. “NuORDER makes the process simpler so retailers can make faster, smarter decisions that protect margin and improve customer experience. In the next generation of our partnership, the data we provide will be richer, more complete, and broader in scope, making it even more useful across Nordstrom’s business.”

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the way retailers operate and creating new avenues for growth, but only if they have access to the right data,” said Chris Akrimi, General Manager, NuORDER by Lightspeed. “Unlocking data powers critical capabilities like personalized product recommendations, seamless commerce, responsive support, and faster product availability, all of which will define retail success as AI and emerging technologies continue to reshape the industry.”

For more information about NuORDER by Lightspeed, please visit www.nuorder.com.

About NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling. NuORDER offers a full suite of commerce solutions engineered to streamline the way brands sell their products all around the world while providing retailers with the insights they need to make better buying decisions. Today, more than 4,000 brands and more than 100,000 vetted retailers use NuORDER to transform their wholesale operations. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021. Follow NuORDER on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations. With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best. Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed’s product offerings and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.