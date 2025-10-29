Perfect Corp. Partners with Louis Vuitton to Power Innovative Virtual Try-On for New Makeup Line

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp.(NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty & fashion tech provider, is proud to announce its collaboration with Louis Vuitton, part of the LVMH group, for the debut of the Maison’s first full makeup collection branded ‘La Beauté Louis Vuitton’. The partnership brings groundbreaking AI and AR-powered experiences to consumers across 33 countries via web, mobile app, and WeChat in China, with immersive and hyper-realistic virtual try-on (VTO) technology integrated at launch.

Louis Vuitton’s inaugural makeup line includes 8 eyeshadow palettes, 65 lipstick shades across three finishes—satin, matte, and balm—and 24 curated makeup looks. At the core of the digital experience is Perfect Corp.'s advanced beauty tech suite, which has been further customized to support Louis Vuitton’s visionary approach to luxury beauty.

Perfect Corp. and Louis Vuitton Co-Innovates the Future of Beauty Tech

This partnership marks several industry-first innovations co-developed by Perfect Corp. and Louis Vuitton:

AI-Powered Lipstick Shade Recommendation : Using Perfect Corp.’s facial color analysis data capture, Louis Vuitton’s proprietary AI algorithm delivers personalized lipstick shade recommendations based on each user’s unique complexion.

: Using Perfect Corp.’s facial color analysis data capture, Louis Vuitton’s proprietary AI algorithm delivers personalized lipstick shade recommendations based on each user’s unique complexion. Filter-Free Realism : Louis Vuitton redefines VTO realism by eliminating traditional overlay filters—enabling the lipstick to behave naturally on the lips without distorting when users move their hand across their face.

: Louis Vuitton redefines VTO realism by eliminating traditional overlay filters—enabling the lipstick to behave naturally on the lips without distorting when users move their hand across their face. Dual-Shade Comparison Tool : Consumers can now try and compare two lipstick shades side by side in real time—an enhancement over the traditional single-shade try-on model.

: Consumers can now try and compare two lipstick shades side by side in real time—an enhancement over the traditional single-shade try-on model. Enhanced Lip Tracking: Precision improvements ensure even more accurate application for a seamless and ultra-realistic VTO experience.

Luxury Meets Technology at Launch

The integration of virtual try-on technology from day one of the makeup collection’s launch highlights the increasing role of digital innovation in luxury beauty. As the luxury sector continues its expansion into cosmetics, Louis Vuitton sets a new standard by embracing immersive tech experiences that engage modern beauty consumers.

“For Louis Vuitton, this makeup launch is more than a product release—it is the expression of a new creative territory. By collaborating with Perfect Corp., we ensure that our customers can explore and experience this universe with a level of personalization, realism, and innovation that reflects our commitment to excellence in every detail,” said Maria-Jose Barrera Rojas, Global VP E-Commerce for Louis Vuitton.

“With Louis Vuitton, we are proud to push the boundaries of what's possible in virtual beauty experiences,” said Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp. “This collaboration showcases the future of luxury beauty—personalized, immersive, and digitally elevated from the very first touchpoint.”

To virtually try on Louis Vuitton’s makeup, please visit : https://us.louisvuitton.com/eng-us/perfumes-and-beauty/lips/_/N-ttkk13p

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.