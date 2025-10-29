New Relic Introduces AI-Strengthened Integrations with GitHub to Boost Developer Productivity and Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GITHUB UNIVERSE—New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced three new integrations with GitHub that boost developer productivity and experience to accelerate innovation. The innovations, led by a new AI integration that automatically correlates software vulnerabilities and implements fixes, deliver intelligent observability insights where developers already work. Together, the longtime partners are helping GitHub Copilot’s more than 20 million users fast-track development, reduce downtime, and simplify workflows through automation.

From GitHub Universe, New Relic announces new AI-strengthened integrations with GitHub to boost developer productivity and accelerate innovation Share

“Agentic AI is everywhere, but developers aren’t yet seeing the productivity results they expected,” said New Relic Head of AI Camden Swita. “To unlock AI’s full potential, development teams need intelligent observability in the tools they use everyday. With our latest integrations with GitHub, we are continuing to deliver on our vision of bringing intelligent observability across the tech ecosystem.”

Nearly half (45%) of developers surveyed say debugging AI-generated code takes more time than writing it themselves, the 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey found, and teams continue losing hours to context-switching between fragmented tools, manual troubleshooting, and remediation workflows. To solve these challenges, New Relic’s unified Intelligent Observability Platform brings together disparate systems and performance data, provides context, and drives action.

Seamless remediation with GitHub Copilot

Application security in many organizations is a complex web of data spread throughout siloed environments, mountains of tickets about vulnerabilities in code that isn't deployed or running anywhere, and endless context switching that leaves developers hesitant to fix anything. Now, New Relic automatically correlates software vulnerabilities across GitHub and New Relic and then implements fixes in GitHub Copilot with runtime context.

With the New Relic Security RX integration for GitHub Copilot, development teams can gather runtime and build time context of software vulnerabilities to understand the risks of both the security issue and the potential fix. Providing security in context helps distinguish real-world exposure from noise, gives a better understanding of the scope of the problem, and reduces manual research and triaging to prioritize fixing issues that could pose a real risk that's live in production versus what's merely sitting in a repository. The analysis generated via the New Relic Security RX integration for GitHub Copilot can then help create a clear remediation plan that will automatically initiate a GitHub issue containing impact details, testing and verification steps, and acceptance criteria. GitHub Copilot then generates a pull request with all necessary context for engineers, providing insights for faster resolution and reduced toil for developers.

Solving blind spots at deployment

Developers often deploy services without sufficient observability instrumentation, creating blind spots that only become visible when issues arise in production. New Relic’s new instrumentation assistant makes GitHub Copilot a more holistic and trustworthy solution-builder. The solution detects and resolves missing instrumentation at deployment by calling GitHub Copilot to implement full coverage directly in pull requests.

The integration helps GitHub Copilot users generate more complete solutions. Instead of just a functional code snippet, the user would receive a more fully-realized service that includes observability. When creating or updating a service, GitHub Copilot doesn't just write the backend logic - it instruments the full-stack by including APM, custom attributes for business logic, a GitHub Action for Change Tracking integration with New Relic, and even the Browser agent for front-end visibility.

Rich data brings essential context for improved developer velocity

Without having rich data on code releases, ownership and more, it can take teams a long time to establish service ownership and adopt development best practices. With the integration between New Relic Service Architecture Intelligence and GitHub, developers can import rich data from GitHub accounts directly into New Relic. The functionality helps developers improve velocity and automate configuration setup.

Learn more

Visit New Relic at Booth #403 at GitHub Universe 2025 in San Francisco

Read the blog post

About New Relic

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. New Relic is the only AI-strengthened platform to unify and pair telemetry data to provide clarity over your entire digital estate. We move your problem solving past proactive to predictive by processing the right data at the right time to maximize value and control costs. That’s why businesses around the world—including Adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Domino’s, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Swiggy, Topgolf, and William Hill—run on New Relic to drive innovation, improve reliability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to fuel growth.

Visit: www.newrelic.com.

Forward-looking Statement

This document and the information herein (including any information that may be incorporated by reference) is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, commitment, promise or obligation on behalf of New Relic, Inc. (“New Relic”) to sell securities or deliver any product, material, code, functionality, or other feature. Any information provided hereby is proprietary to New Relic and may not be replicated or disclosed without New Relic’s express written permission.

Information in this document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and are subject to change at any time without notice. Existing and prospective investors, customers, and other third parties transacting business with New Relic are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information.

New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. New Relic makes no warranties, expressed or implied, in this document or otherwise, with respect to the information provided.