FICO Score Mortgage Simulator Now Available Through SharperLending to Empower Borrowers and Lenders and Optimize Loan Options

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO (NYSE: FICO) today announced that SharperLending Solutions, a subsidiary of Xactus and trusted verifications technology partner serving the mortgage industry, is now offering the FICO® Score Mortgage Simulator on the SharperLending Credit Platform. The tool helps mortgage professionals see how changes to a borrower’s credit report, such as paying down debt or closing an account, might affect their FICO® Score. This insight can lead to more loan options and favorable interest rates for customers, as well as an opportunity to discuss credit lending and financial education.

“We’re excited to offer the FICO Score Mortgage Simulator on SharperLending’s credit platform because it is set to become an essential tool for mortgage professionals. By delivering clear, data-driven insights from FICO Score algorithms, the FICO Score Mortgage Simulator will enhance customer experiences and bolster the relationship between lenders and their clients,” said Michael Crockett, chief operating officer at Xactus.

The FICO® Score Mortgage Simulator is the only simulation tool available to mortgage professionals that is built by FICO’s analytics scientists using the FICO® Score algorithm. It enables mortgage professionals to run credit event scenarios by applying mock changes in an applicant's credit report data to simulate potential changes to the applicant’s FICO® Score. The FICO Score Mortgage Simulator supports simulations on all three credit bureaus, and models potential changes to several FICO Score versions used in mortgage lending. Lenders can now access the tool through the SharperLending Credit Platform.

SharperLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xactus, a fintech and market leader in verification solutions for the mortgage industry, and the first technology partner to bring the FICO Score Mortgage Simulator to market earlier this year.

“As one of the early technology providers to roll out FICO Score Mortgage Simulator, SharperLending is a fantastic partner to help expand this tool to the industry,” said Geoff Smith, vice president and general manager, Consumer Scores at FICO. “Our goal is to enable mortgage professionals and borrowers to make more informed, strategic decisions during the loan process.”

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

About SharperLending

SharperLending is a leading technology provider to the mortgage industry. SharperLending provides financial technology software solutions to channel partners and lending institutions to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and offer affordability. The company’s proven technology has processed more than 2 billion secure mortgage transactions. The company has three major platforms under its corporate umbrella: Appraisal Firewall appraisal platform, the XpertOnline credit platform, and the EPN loan origination and settlement service platform.

About Xactus

Xactus – a leading fintech company specializing in verification solutions for the mortgage and financial services industries – leverages advanced technology and industry expertise to provide innovative solutions that streamline loan origination and servicing processes. Our Intelligent Verification Platform℠, Xacus360, enables clients to make better mortgage decisions faster while increasing efficiency and reducing waste.

