KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oxford Finance Funding Trust 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Oxford Finance Funding Trust 2025-1 (the Issuer or Oxford 2025-1). Oxford 2025-1 is primarily secured by a pool of senior secured loans originated and serviced by Oxford Finance LLC (Oxford, the Originator or Servicer) to companies operating in the healthcare industry and adjacent markets. Oxford will be retaining the equity in Oxford 2025-1.

As of September 22, 2025, with balances pro forma through October 3, 2025, the composition of the Initial Loans (the Statistical Pool) will consist of 55 loans to 49 obligors with an aggregate outstanding loan balance of approximately $533.6 million (Statistical Pool Balance). The average Initial Loan balance is $9.7 million with a weighted average original term of 55 months, weighted average remaining term of 38 months and weighted average cash yield rate of 10.3%. The exposures to Healthcare Loans, Life Sciences Loans, and Non-Healthcare Loans are 64.0%, 29.7% and 6.3% of the Statistical Pool Balance, respectively.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012016

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Preston Boutwell, Associate Director
+1 646-731-2367
preston.boutwell@kbra.com

Oluwatobi Tofade, Associate
+1 646-731-1277
oluwatobi.tofade@kbra.com

Teddy DeClue, Analyst
+1 646-731-3364
teddy.declue@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

