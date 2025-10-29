MDT Launches Partner Program to Empower Credit Unions with Curated Fintech Innovation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MDT, a CUSO that helps credit unions navigate complex financial technology ecosystems, announced today the launch of the MDT Partner Program, an exclusive network designed to connect credit unions with trusted fintech providers and accelerate innovation across the cooperative finance space.

The MDT Partner Program brings innovative solutions to market faster, expands choices for credit unions, and gives emerging fintechs a clear lane to serve credit unions and their members. Share

The MDT Partner Program offers three pathways, with Premier Partners and Strategic Alliances gaining unique visibility and credibility within MDT’s credit union community, including branding opportunities, warm introductions and the ability to showcase solutions to MDT’s community of more than 115 credit unions. The program carefully vets and endorses select technology partners, giving credit unions confidence to adopt solutions that are client-recommended, address a clear market need and demonstrate proven results in the credit union industry.

“For more than 20 years, we've helped credit unions navigate fintech,” said Pete Major, Vice President, Fintech Solutions at MDT. “The MDT Partner Program brings innovative solutions to market faster, expands choices for credit unions, and gives emerging fintechs a clear lane to serve credit unions and their members.”

Program highlights include:

Built-in trust with credit unions through MDT’s established CUSO model and longstanding industry relationships

Faster time-to-market for fintech providers through MDT’s proven expertise in Symitar® and Banno hosting and integration

Opportunities for collaboration and learning via credit union feedback, webinars and events like the MDT E3 Conference

Guidance from MDT’s Strategic Partnerships team to help partners align their solutions and go-to-market approach with MDT credit union needs and adoption best practices

To learn more about the MDT Partner Program, please contact partnerships@mdtmi.com.

About MDT

MDT helps credit unions navigate complex financial technology ecosystems, ensuring they remain institutions of choice for members. In addition to hosting the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, MDT provides credit unions with the tools and technology needed to compete and grow. Committed to partnership, security, and compliance, MDT takes a collaborative approach to service—leveraging deep industry expertise to understand each institution’s unique needs and foster long-term success. MDT supports over 100 credit unions with cloud-based solutions, expert consulting, and digital transformation strategies. With MDT, credit unions across the country can more effectively implement technology, boost efficiencies, and enhance member service. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.