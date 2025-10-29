stc group and AST SpaceMobile Announce 10-Year Commercial Agreement and Long-Term Revenue Commitment for Space-based Cellular Broadband Connectivity

MIDLAND, Texas & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, and stc group, a leading digital enabler in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, today announced the signature of a 10- year commercial agreement to enable direct-to-device satellite mobile connectivity across Saudi Arabia and key regional markets. As part of this agreement, stc has committed to a prepayment of $175 million for future services and made a significant long-term commercial revenue commitment.

AST SpaceMobile will integrate its space-based cellular broadband connectivity with stc’s terrestrial infrastructure to expand mobile coverage across Saudi Arabia, as well as select countries in the Middle East and Africa. The partnership aims to eliminate connectivity gaps by delivering 5G and 4G LTE services directly to standard mobile phones without the need of any specialized software or device support or updates, for consumers, enterprises, and government sectors, ensuring seamless voice and broadband access

Under this agreement, the first in the region for AST SpaceMobile, the company will build three ground gateways in Saudi Arabia and establish a Network Operations Center (NOC) in Riyadh to support the network’s operations and service quality. These key infrastructure developments will be instrumental in providing seamless connectivity across the region.

The partnership will extend broadband cellular coverage to remote and underserved areas, empowering millions of people with reliable, high-speed connectivity. By complementing stc’s existing mobile networks, AST SpaceMobile’s technology will help drive economic development, education, and digital inclusion across the region.

"stc group regional leadership and commitment to innovation, combined with our pioneering space-based network, will create a paradigm shift in how people connect” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile “We are pleased to partner with stc as the first regional operator to collaborate with us on this groundbreaking initiative. This partnership is another major leap forward to deliver on the promise of truly universal mobile broadband coverage, bridging the digital divide and empowering millions with reliable and easy-to-use connectivity."

Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc group, said: “By expanding coverage by using the latest innovations in telecommunications technology, stc and AST SpaceMobile are bridging connectivity gaps and ensuring no one is left out of the digital future. It’s a step forward in our ambition to lead in digital infrastructure and deliver world-class connectivity access to everyone, no matter where they are.”

With this agreement, stc group will become the first operator in the region to adopt direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity, advancing its strategy to expand digital access, invest in next-generation infrastructure, and shape the future of mobile connectivity across the Kingdom and beyond. By leveraging AST SpaceMobile’s technology, stc group aims to extend its network far beyond the limits of traditional terrestrial infrastructure, delivering enhanced mobile access to customers and reinforcing its position as a leading digital enabler in the region.

Commercial services are anticipated to launch during the fourth Q of 2026, contingent upon securing full regulatory authorization, licensing, and compliance from the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) of Saudi Arabia and other relevant regulatory bodies across the 15-country operating footprint.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

