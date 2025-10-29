Cherry Bekaert Elevates the Client Experience and Amplifies Technology ROI with Suralink

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suralink, the leading client collaboration platform for accountants, today announced that Cherry Bekaert, one of the nation's largest accounting and advisory firms and a Top 20 Firm by Accounting Today, is using Suralink to streamline how it collaborates with clients, creating a more consistent and efficient experience across audit, tax, and advisory service lines. By integrating Suralink with its broader technology stack, Cherry Bekaert has further improved productivity, profitability, and overall returns on its technology investments.

With more than 75 years of experience, Cherry Bekaert has built a reputation for delivering digitally enabled, industry-aligned solutions to help middle-market businesses grow and succeed. As the firm expands nationally, it remains committed to creating a frictionless experience for all of its clients across all lines of service. By increasing its Suralink licenses to more than 1,700 and integrating the platform with other mission-critical systems, Cherry Bekaert has simplified and enriched the way it services clients.

“Technology plays a critical role in how we continue to scale and deliver real value to our clients,” said Tara Edwards, Chief Transformation Officer at Cherry Bekaert. “By placing Suralink at the core of our collaboration process and integrating it with our tech stack, we’ve been able to provide a consistent client experience and increase the visibility of our engagements among our teams.”

Designed to redefine how firms and clients work together, Suralink combines intuitive collaboration, automation, and workflows with deep integration capabilities, delivering efficiency for accounting teams and a smoother experience for clients. Its robust API framework, built on the REST standard and offering more than 50 endpoints, allows firms, including Cherry Bekaert, to eliminate repetitive tasks, gain data-driven insights, and deliver faster, more consistent engagements and results for clients.

