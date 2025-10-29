Rising Phoenix Capital Announces Strategic Eagle Ford Acquisition and Final Placement for Maroon Bells Income Fund

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rising Phoenix Capital, a Dallas-based investment firm specializing in oil and gas mineral royalties, today announced the acquisition of 249.05 net royalty acres (NRA) in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale, operated by EOG Resources Inc. and Lewis Energy Group. The acquisition marks the final placement for Maroon Bells LP, part of Rising Phoenix’s broader Income Strategy platform focused on acquiring producing mineral assets that generate steady, yield-driven returns. With this transaction, the fund is now fully placed and in pay status, concluding as one of the firm’s strongest performers to date.

"This acquisition perfectly aligns with our core investment philosophy by securing high-quality, cash-flowing mineral and royalty assets managed by proven operators,” said Jace Graham, Founder and CEO of Rising Phoenix Capital. “It also marks a meaningful milestone: the completion of our Maroon Bells LP Fund, which exemplifies our disciplined, income-driven approach to energy investing.”

The newly acquired position features Proved Developed Producing (PDP) reserves, steady monthly cash flow, and additional development potential across multiple stacked pay zones, including 20 recently completed wells and additional intervals in the Austin Chalk. This blend of current income and upside potential reinforces Rising Phoenix’s focus on low-risk, long-term yield for accredited investors.

Adam Lapucha, P.E., Director of Investments, added, "This package offers the perfect balance between stability and growth. It delivers immediate cash flow while retaining embedded upside through additional development and re-frac opportunities. It’s a great example of how our process identifies undervalued assets in overlooked basins.”

The Maroon Bells LP represents one pillar of Rising Phoenix Capital’s three-part investment framework, which includes:

Income Strategy: Focused on generating high-yield cash flow through producing oil and gas minerals, royalties, and overrides.

Bond/Debt Strategy: Designed to deliver predictable, fixed-income returns, targeting yields between 9% and 11% based on term.

Growth Strategy: Concentrated on higher-return, tax-advantaged development investments, including drilling programs and real estate development opportunities.

“While many groups chase crowded basins like the Permian, we continue to find exceptional value in regions such as the Eagle Ford, Barnett Shake, and Anadarko Basin,” said Graham. “Our direct-to-seller approach allows us to acquire assets well below brokered pricing—enhancing returns and mitigating risk for our investors.”

Rising Phoenix Capital currently manages approximately 16,000 net royalty acres across multiple U.S. basins and continues to expand through its active Income, Bond/Debt, and Growth Strategies.

For more information about Rising Phoenix Capital’s Income Strategy or to learn more about its current offering, the La Plata Peak Fund LP, visit www.LaPlataPeakFund.com or call 214.214.4268.

About Rising Phoenix Capital

Rising Phoenix Capital is a privately held investment firm specializing in direct, alternative asset investments across oil and gas minerals, royalties, non-operated working interests, and real estate. With four generations of experience in energy and real estate, we combine industry expertise with a hands-on approach to deliver strong, stable returns.

Our in-house team sources, analyzes, and acquires high-value assets, leveraging off-market deal flow to uncover the best opportunities. By focusing on cash-flowing mineral rights and strategic investments, we provide investors with consistent income and long-term financial growth.

At Rising Phoenix Capital, we believe in transparency, efficiency, and integrity—ensuring that every investment decision is backed by data, experience, and a commitment to delivering real value.

