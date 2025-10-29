Sage Dental Selects Denticon by Planet DDS to Power Next-Generation Patient Experience and Operational Innovation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Dental, one of the fastest-growing dental groups with over 140 practices serving millions of patients across the Southeastern U.S., today announced its selection of Denticon by Planet DDS as its enterprise practice management platform. This transformation will empower Sage Dental’s clinicians, enhance operational consistency, and deepen its ability to deliver patient-centered care across its network.

The move from the legacy system, Dentrix Enterprise, to Denticon is a natural evolution for Sage Dental, a group long recognized for its innovation and commitment to rethinking what modern dentistry can be. Over the years, Sage Dental has built a robust in-house technology stack to bridge gaps left by the legacy practice management system, creating custom workflows, analytics tools, and revenue solutions to deliver the patient experience they envisioned.

Now, by partnering with Planet DDS, Sage will consolidate that technology into a unified, AI-first platform designed for scale, efficiency, and growth.

“Our technology philosophy has always been simple: we build what we can’t find,” said Thomas Marler, CEO of Sage Dental Management. “For years, that meant creating our own solutions to close gaps between what was possible and what our patients deserved. With Planet DDS, we’ve found a partner who not only meets our standards but expands them. Together, we’re collapsing complexity into clarity, building a seamless, scalable foundation that elevates both patient care and team experience.”

From Custom Innovation to Collaborative Intelligence

Unlike typical out-of-the-box implementations, Sage Dental’s partnership with Planet DDS is a true collaboration. Together, the teams are co-designing and deploying new enterprise-grade capabilities that address Sage’s most sophisticated operational needs while removing the burden of maintaining a sprawling in-house system. One such capability is an enhanced estimation engine, an industry-first advancement in real-time financial accuracy. This capability leverages AI and predictive analytics within DentalOS™ to deliver highly accurate treatment cost estimates, ensuring patients experience fewer post-visit billing surprises while maximizing reimbursement accuracy for providers.

By eliminating the guesswork that often disrupts the patient journey, this innovation represents a meaningful step forward in Sage Dental’s mission to make care more transparent and stress-free.

“Sage Dental has consistently operated ahead of the curve,” said Mike Huffaker, Chief Revenue Officer at Planet DDS. “Their commitment to building technology around patients has raised the bar for everyone in the industry. This partnership embodies the next evolution of that philosophy, pairing Sage’s vision with our platform to transform not just their operations, but how dental groups think about scalability, accuracy, and the patient experience.”

Unified, Intelligent, and Built for Growth

Through this partnership, Sage Dental will transition its network of practices to a single cloud-based operating system that centralizes every key workflow, from scheduling and clinical documentation to billing, analytics, and imaging. Denticon will enable Sage Dental to maintain operational excellence while expanding seamlessly into new markets.

Key benefits include:

Consolidated Infrastructure: Collapse multiple in-house and legacy tools into a single, secure, cloud-native platform.

Collapse multiple in-house and legacy tools into a single, secure, cloud-native platform. AI-Enhanced Accuracy: Leverage predictive modeling within DentalOS™ with AI to improve revenue capture and forecasting.

Leverage predictive modeling within DentalOS™ with AI to improve revenue capture and forecasting. Financial Transparency: Use advanced estimation and eligibility features to minimize patient confusion and unexpected balances.

Use advanced estimation and eligibility features to minimize patient confusion and unexpected balances. Data-Driven Performance: Gain unified visibility across all 140 locations to track outcomes, identify trends, and optimize operations.

Gain unified visibility across all 140 locations to track outcomes, identify trends, and optimize operations. Scalable Growth Enablement: Simplify onboarding and integration for new practices, ensuring a consistent experience and performance.

Simplify onboarding and integration for new practices, ensuring a consistent experience and performance. Collaborative Innovation: Co-create next-generation capabilities that extend beyond standard PMS functionality, from automation to AI-powered analytics.

Technology That Keeps People at the Center

While the technology behind this partnership is groundbreaking, both organizations agree that its ultimate purpose is profoundly human: to empower clinicians, improve staff efficiency, and strengthen the patient relationship.

“This partnership allows us to focus on what matters most: delivering great patient outcomes without being limited by technology,” said Benjamin Walling, Chief Technology Officer at Sage Dental. “By integrating our experience with Denticon, we’re creating something unique: a system that scales intelligently, simplifies operations, and strengthens our ability to deliver care that’s both efficient and deeply personal.”

About Sage Dental

Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management own and operate more than 140 practices across the Southeastern U.S., offering general, pediatric, specialty, cosmetic, and orthodontic care. With a focus on clinical excellence, patient comfort, and accessible care, Sage Dental has provided care to over one million patients since 1997.

Learn more at mysagedental.com.

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. As a partner in growth for DSOs and dental groups, Planet DDS delivers a cloud-based platform designed to scale alongside growing organizations. Powered by DentalOS™ with AI, its open platform includes Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Trusted by leading DSOs and emerging dental groups nationwide, Planet DDS enables 13,000+ practices and 118,000 users to move beyond outdated legacy software with seamless integrations, optimized workflows, and scalable technology built for growth.

To learn more about Planet DDS, visit www.planetdds.com.