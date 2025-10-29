Arch Enhances Tax Reporting Solution with Schwab Advisor Services 1099 Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arch, a modern platform for tracking private markets investments, today announced a 1099 integration with Schwab Advisor Services that pulls mutual client data into the Arch platform. The integration expands Arch’s tax capabilities beyond K-1s, providing a complete tax view for its client base of ultra-high-net-worth investors, single- and multi-family offices and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

“When we started Arch, we focused on a single pain point: eliminating the need to chase down K-1s. We look forward to expanding on that commitment as we continue supporting advisors, clients and their CPAs with 1099 collection as well,” said Ryan Eisenman, co-founder and CEO of Arch. “Our integration with Schwab Advisor Services is another step toward building the one-stop platform where investors can manage all their alternative investments in one place. At Arch, we pride ourselves on our customer-obsessed culture, and that means turning feedback into meaningful action. The integration of 1099s reflects this dedication to continually listening, iterating and delivering products that truly meet their needs.”

By integrating with custodial platforms such as Schwab Advisor Services, Arch is making tax management across alternative investments and traditional brokerage accounts equally turnkey, scalable and more efficient for the nearly 500 allocators and wealth management firms on its platform. The integration streamlines coordination among investors, advisors and accountants, allowing them to securely access tax documents in one place. This reduces time spent chasing paperwork across systems, improving data accuracy and overall tax-filing readiness.

“We’re excited to work with Arch to streamline tax workflows for our shared clients,” said Alison Dooher, head of digital advisor solutions for Schwab Advisor Services. “With automatic access to 1099s directly through Arch’s platform, advisors and accounting teams can reduce administrative overhead and improve efficiency. This equates to better alignment and greater confidence.”

Trusted by seven of the top 20 accounting firms, including RSM US LLP, and leveraged by thousands of other tax accountants, Arch delivers an end-to-end tax solution that strengthens back-office efficiency by eliminating manual uploads, reducing versioning errors and creating a clear audit trail for compliance and reporting. In addition to automatically collecting K-1s from fund managers and 1099s from custodians, Arch extracts and validates key metadata to ensure accurate organization and maintains a digital repository that provides a complete view of both anticipated and received forms. Users receive daily digest emails summarizing updates, while the platform proactively tracks missing documents in real-time and automates reminders.

With this new integration and the scaling of its solutions, clients are already realizing the benefits of a more seamless experience.

“At Sequoia, we’re committed to an exceptional client experience and value partners who share that focus,” said Mike Mordoh, Vice President, Head of Operations at Sequoia Financial Group. “Arch’s new 1099 integration with Schwab Advisor Services streamlines tax season by securely organizing investment documents in one familiar place.”

As more investors adopt Arch as their centralized platform for managing alternative investment data, the company will continue expanding its products to deliver a fully digital, consolidated tax workflow that empowers professionals to better serve today’s investors and drive smarter investment decisions.

To request a platform demo or explore ecosystem partnerships and strategic integrations, visit arch.co/contact or email hello@arch.co.

About Arch

Arch is the first Alternatives Management Platform, streamlining the entire lifecycle of alternative investing — from logging into portals and collecting K-1s to automating capital calls and delivering real-time reporting. With Arch, investors gain on-demand reporting, real-time insights and visibility across their private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate and other private investments. Arch supports $280 billion in private assets across 480 leading allocators, including 180 single family offices, 100 RIAs and multi-family offices, four of the top 20 global banks, seven of the top 20 accounting firms, as well as prominent fund administrators, law firms, and institutions.

To learn more or request a demo, visit arch.co/contact. Follow Arch on X (@gotk1s) or LinkedIn or visit us in our New York City headquarters for more information.