MassPay Processes Tens of Thousands of Monthly Identity Verifications Through Veriff Integration

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MassPay, a global payout orchestration platform, today announced it is successfully processing tens of thousands of identity verifications per month through its embedded integration with Veriff, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online. The partnership enables MassPay to deliver frictionless customer onboarding while maintaining robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance across its international network.

MassPay's embedded Veriff solution has become instrumental in the company's ability to scale securely while facilitating instant payouts across more than 200+ countries, 70 currencies and hundreds of alternative payment methods worldwide.

Scaling Trust Through Technology

Recent research from Veriff underscores the urgency of stronger identity controls: 97% of consumers believe robust ID checks are essential in financial services. Yet, the balance between security and user experience remains a persistent challenge. According to Mastercard, 92% of consumers want a “fast, frictionless” account-opening process, while nearly 70% abandon digital applications due to onboarding friction.

MassPay’s integration with Veriff directly addresses this challenge. By integrating Veriff's identity verification technology directly into its platform, MassPay enables customers to complete verification in seconds without interrupting their onboarding experience. The solution combines advanced document verification, biometric authentication, and liveness detection - analyzing over 1,000 data points to deliver accurate decisions with a 95% first-attempt success rate.

"In the platform economy, trust isn't just important - it's the foundation of everything we do," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of MassPay. "Processing tens of thousands of verifications monthly demonstrates how critical seamless, embedded compliance has become to our growth. Veriff enables us to verify identities globally in seconds while maintaining the highest security standards, which means our customers can focus on scaling their businesses instead of navigating complex compliance requirements."

The integration supports over 12,000 government-issued identity documents across multiple jurisdictions, with verification processes available in 48 languages. For MassPay's customers - including marketplaces, creator platforms, and businesses with global workforces - this means rapid onboarding without sacrificing regulatory compliance.

Building the Infrastructure of Trust

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to enabling secure digital commerce at scale. Veriff's AI-native platform provides MassPay with optional anti-money laundering capabilities, including PEP screening, sanctions list verification, and adverse media monitoring.

"Every digital interaction starts with trust," said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff. "Our partnership with MassPay ensures that behind every transaction is a verified, genuine person, empowering MassPay to scale globally with confidence, making the internet a safer place.”

The embedded solution delivers an average verification time of 6 seconds, enabling MassPay to maintain high conversion rates while protecting its platform from fraud. Advanced fraud detection capabilities analyze network and device data to combat evolving threats in real-time.

MassPay is a global payout orchestration platform that makes it simple to pay anyone, anywhere, any way they want. Through a single API integration, MassPay enables businesses to facilitate instant payouts with support for bank transfers, digital wallets, credit cards, cryptocurrency, and cash pickup. With embedded compliance and KYC capabilities, MassPay serves marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and businesses requiring reliable global payout solutions. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit www.masspay.io.

Veriff is a global identity platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

www.veriff.com.