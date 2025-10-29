FINNY Forms Relationship With Integrated Partners, Adds Leading Wealth Management Marketing Executives to Advisory Board

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINNY AI Inc. (“FINNY”), the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built specifically for financial advisors, today announced a strategic partnership with Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm serving more than $22 billion in assets under advisement (AUA).

As part of its commitment to equip advisors with cutting-edge tools that enhance growth and client acquisition, Integrated has selected FINNY as a partner to bring AI-driven prospecting capabilities to its network of over 220 advisors, 250+ CPAs and 116 regional offices. FINNY’s advanced data intelligence and automation will enable Integrated’s advisors to identify and engage high-intent prospects, personalize outreach and scale growth more efficiently. The partnership reflects Integrated’s strategy to align with leading technology firms that strengthen its advisor ecosystem, while underscoring FINNY’s expanding role as the go-to prospecting platform for the RIA community.

“At Integrated, we’re committed to offering our network of independent advisors with the resources to effectively build, grow and lead their practices,” said Andree Mohr, president of Integrated. “Our advisors are entrepreneurs first, and collaborating with innovative technology firms like FINNY allows us to provide them with tools and data necessary to scale their businesses. FINNY’s AI-driven platform combines intelligence, automation and personalization in a way that strengthens client relationships and creates new growth opportunities across our advisor community.”

FINNY has also added two leading marketing executives to its advisory board, both bringing decades of experience in wealth management marketing and advisor growth. John Wernz, partner and strategic advisor at Mission Wealth, is a seasoned growth and marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience, including 13 years as chief marketing and growth officer at Wealth Enhancement Group. Justin Barish, chief marketing and digital officer at Lido Advisors, joins with over 15 years of experience, including leading digital marketing at Cerity Partners. Together, they will guide FINNY in refining product-market fit, aligning platform features with advisors’ growth needs and ensuring scalability for both individual advisors and multi-billion-dollar RIAs – all while shaping strategies for brand positioning and adoption.

“Integrated exemplifies the kind of innovative, advisor-first firm that FINNY was built to serve, and our partnership reflects a shared vision for how data intelligence and automation can transform advisor growth,” said Eden Ovadia, co-founder and CEO of FINNY. “Together with the addition of two of the industry’s most forward looking CMOs to our advisory board, this represents a major milestone in FINNY’s efforts to redefine and accelerate the way RIAs connect with prospective clients.”

The Integrated partnership and advisory board additions build on FINNY’s recent momentum, following its $4.3 million seed round and the appointment of Josh Brown – CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management and a prominent financial commentator – to its advisory board. Since April, FINNY’s advisor base has grown tenfold, and those running multi-channel campaigns are closing on average one new client per month and seeing 30% higher engagement. Together, these developments reflect FINNY’s broader focus on building technology solutions that empowers advisors to prospect more effectively and drive organic growth.

“FINNY’s growth this year has been fueled by significant partnerships, platform expansion and the incredible enthusiasm of the wealth management industry,” said Victoria Toli, co-founder and president of FINNY. “As we scale, we’re building an advisory board and rapidly expanding advisor community that embodies that same spirit of innovation. Adding Integrated and two powerhouse CMOs expands that expertise in exactly the areas driving the next era of advisor growth—data, brand and digital engagement.”

For more information about FINNY and its AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built exclusively for financial advisors, visit www.finny.com. Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Integrated’s suite of back-office and sustainable, organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit integrated-partners.com.

About FINNY

FINNY is the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built exclusively for financial advisors. By leveraging advanced data intelligence and automation, FINNY helps advisors identify, prioritize and engage high-intent prospects effortlessly—removing the guesswork from client acquisition. With a proprietary database of millions of records, a predictive F-Score matching engine and automated outreach tools, FINNY helps ensure that prospecting is targeted, scalable and seamlessly integrated into an advisor’s workflow. Backed by top fintech investors and recognized as Best of Show at the 2024 Morningstar Annual Fintech Showcase, FINNY is redefining organic growth for financial advisors.

Visit www.finny.com to learn more.

About Integrated

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 220 advisors, 250+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. *$22 billion in assets under advisement inclusive of $16.5 billion in advisory assets as of 6/30/2025.