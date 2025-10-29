Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Eurodia Industrie Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Material and Process Solutions for Direct Lithium Extraction

COURBEVOIE, France & PERTUIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain Ceramics, a global leader in materials and solutions for sustainable industries, and Eurodia Industrie, a process engineering specialist in liquid purification technologies, today announced a strategic partnership to provide integrated solutions for the fast-growing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) market.

The collaboration combines Saint-Gobain Ceramics’ advanced lithium-selective adsorbent materials with Eurodia’s proprietary system engineering and process expertise, enabling an enhanced offering to DLE operators worldwide. The goal is to accelerate the commercial deployment of high-efficiency, sustainable lithium extraction systems proven at scale that minimize environmental impact and support the global electrification and energy transition.

“Combining Saint-Gobain Ceramics’ expertise in materials science with Eurodia’s process engineering creates a powerful offering for lithium producers,” said Othman Benjelloun-Touimi, CEO of Saint-Gobain Ceramics. “Together, we’re enabling the lithium industry to achieve sustainability and performance.”

Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative approach to sourcing lithium from brines with greater selectivity, achieving over 90% Li+ recovery versus 43% recovery via evaporation methods1,2. These systems have the potential to shorten processing time, reduce direct land use, and conserve aquifer water balance by reinjecting spent brine compared to conventional evaporation ponds2. As global demand for lithium surges—driven by electric vehicles, stationary storage, and grid-scale batteries—scalable, low-impact extraction methods are critical.

“Partnering with Saint-Gobain Ceramics to deliver a tailored, complete turnkey DLE solution for lithium producers is a valuable opportunity for our clients, including those who have already placed their trust in us. Our combined expertise and experience will allow us to provide full guarantees of optimal operation for DLE and will therefore help the lithium industry to move faster towards a more sustainable future, with confidence and reliability,” said Mathieu Bailly, President of Eurodia.

Saint-Gobain Ceramics’ lithium adsorbents are the result of extensive R&D in ceramics and lithium-selective materials. Engineered for high capacity, selectivity, and durability, these adsorbents are optimized for repeated use in cyclic adsorption/desorption processes, a core mechanism in DLE operations.

Eurodia brings decades of experience in the design, optimization, and scaling of complex separation systems across industries such as food and beverages and those embracing the environmental and energy transition. Their approach enables customized DLE system design, tailored to specific brine chemistries and production goals.

The partnership is already engaging with lithium project developers and technology integrators across multiple geographies, with pilot systems currently in design and deployment.

About Saint-Gobain Ceramics

Saint-Gobain Ceramics offers advanced ceramic and refractory materials to meet the toughest application requirements in a broad range of industrial markets, including glass, lithium extraction, semiconductors and many others.

Visit lithium-solutions-materials.com to learn more about Saint-Gobain’s Lithium Solutions business within Saint-Gobain Ceramics.

Saint-Gobain Ceramics is part of Saint-Gobain, the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction. Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Learn more about Saint-Gobain at www.saint-gobain.com.

About Eurodia Industrie

Founded in 1988, Eurodia is a French global specialist in industrial processes for purifying liquids to the highest quality, with the lowest energy cost and environmental impact. Eurodia designs and delivers turnkey process solutions for industries including dairy, wine & juices, lithium & electric-battery, and renewable chemicals. Known for its focus on process sustainability and expertise in the industrialization of DLE technology, Eurodia operates across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Learn more at www.eurodia.com.

