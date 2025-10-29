AI Conversation Engine Orum Chooses Vonage APIs to Power its Platform

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), today announced that Orum, an AI Conversation Engine for revenue teams, has integrated Vonage APIs into its platform. This integration enables faster interactions, provides real-time AI-driven coaching, and supports Orum’s global expansion, delivering more effective and engaging customer experiences.

“Partnering with Vonage empowers us to raise the bar in the sales engagement space,” said Colin Specter, SVP of Revenue at Orum. “Vonage APIs provide the flexibility and reliability we need to support our clients’ global ambitions. Whether it’s seamless voice connectivity or video-powered coaching, Vonage helps us create smarter tools for sales teams worldwide.”

Orum leverages Vonage’s Voice API to handle over 7 million voice minutes per month across more than 125 countries. Additionally, Orum acquires over 100,000 phone numbers monthly, using Vonage’s APIs to streamline complex global operations while scaling rapidly. With rigorously tested and screened international number provisioning and reliable outbound dialing capabilities, Orum successfully onboards enterprise customers and drives its ongoing global expansion.

Vonage’s Video API has revolutionised Orum’s virtual sales floor, powering real-time coaching sessions and live collaboration, enabling managers to provide immediate feedback and improve team productivity, no matter where sales representatives are located. These capabilities are especially valuable for distributed teams and play a pivotal role in helping Orum create cohesive and high-performing sales environments.

“Orum’s platform capitalises on Vonage’s advanced communications capabilities to effectively scale globally,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. “By integrating Vonage APIs, Orum enjoys a distinct advantage, offering unmatched tools for international scalability, operational excellence, and differentiated customer experiences.”

Orum’s rapid international expansion now spans operations in over 160 countries, and across industries such as financial services, ecommerce, cybersecurity and more, bolstered by Vonage’s ability to support large-scale, integrated communications. With Vonage APIs, Orum unlocks opportunities and drives efficiency for businesses navigating today’s fast-paced and competitive markets.

Read the full case study to find out more about how Orum is leveraging Vonage APIs to power its platform.

About Orum

Orum is the AI Conversation Engine for 1,300+ revenue teams—powering smarter dials, faster connects, and context-aware AI agentic coaching to accelerate conversations and revenue.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

