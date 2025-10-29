Peak Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

OLYMPIA, Wash. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peak Credit Union (Peak), a leading credit union serving over 250,000 members across Oregon and Washington, has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer personal loans to more consumers.

"At Peak Credit Union, we strive to invest in people and champion success across the communities we serve,” said Diane Sokolik, Vice President of Consumer Lending at Peak Credit Union. “Partnering with Upstart helps us deliver on that promise by giving our members a fast, seamless way to access credit when it matters most, so they can move forward with confidence in their financial journey."

Peak started lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network for personal loans in November 2022. As part of the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Peak’s credit policies receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Peak-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are proud to have Peak Credit Union as part of the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, Peak is delivering a modern personal lending experience to more people across the Northwest to help them achieve their financial goals.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About Peak Credit Union

Formed in 2025 through the merger of TwinStar Credit Union and Northwest Community Credit Union, Peak carries a legacy that stretches back to 1938. Rooted in teachers and wood products, our foundation is built by people dedicated to building a brighter future, board by board, lesson by lesson. Our vision for the future is to build communities where all feel financially secure and empowered to reach their dreams. At Peak, building community isn’t just a belief — it’s a promise. To learn more about Peak Credit Union, please visit peakcu.org.