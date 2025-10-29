Lumen and Commvault Partner to Advance Enterprise Cyber Resilience and Data Protection

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an era where cyberattacks threaten every industry, enterprises are seeking proven ways to protect their most valuable asset: data. Today, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Commvault announced the integration of Lumen’s secure global network infrastructure with Commvault’s advanced cyber resilience platform, to help enterprises safeguard their critical information, reduce risks, and accelerate recovery in complex digital environments.

Partnership Built on a Connected Ecosystem

This growing partnership is representative of Lumen’s connected ecosystem strategy – an approach that unites Lumen’s physical network, digital platforms, with trusted technology partners to deliver solutions at scale.

Combining Commvault’s data recovery and resiliency expertise with Lumen’s secure, global network backbone and edge infrastructure, enterprises gain access to high speed, encrypted data transport and seamless integration across hybrid IT environments designed to withstand cyber threats and simplify operations.

“As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, the ability to move and protect data securely, anywhere, at any time, takes priority,” said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, Chief Revenue Officer at Lumen. “With this partnership, we’re demonstrating the strength of a truly connected ecosystem. By combining our network scale and digital platform with Commvault’s industry-leading data protection and cyber resilience, we deliver what enterprises need most: confidence, performance, measurable cost savings, and the readiness to tackle todays and tomorrow’s cyber threats.”

Lumen Validated Design: Business Continuity Starts with a Resilient Network

As part of the partnership, the Lumen® Validated Design (LVD) for Cyber Resilience with Commvault was published. The LVD is a cornerstone of Lumen’s connected ecosystem, serving as tested and proven blueprints that customers can adopt with confidence knowing they have been validated under real-world conditions.

“The explosion of data, ransomware attacks and regulatory complexity have significantly increased risk and costs for large enterprises,” said Commvault Chief Technology & AI Officer Pranay Alhawat. “Lumen and Commvault together can help joint customers scale recoveries, advance true multi-cloud resiliency, and remain in a state of continuous business.”

The LVD for Cyber Resilience with Commvault shows how an integrated, automated platform reduces complexity, enforces zero-trust access, and accelerates backup and recovery for customers in regulated or distributed infrastructures. Features include air-gapped storage, anomaly detection, and centralized policy management for data integrity and business continuity even during sophisticated cyber incidents.

Proven Value for Real-World Conditions

The partnership between Lumen and Commvault isn’t just about delivering results for customers- it’s also transforming Lumen’s own operations. By consolidating 90% of legacy backup platforms and reducing downtime, Lumen achieved $3.5 million in annual savings, proving the solution is scalable, repeatable, and built for real-world impact.

Proven in Lumen’s own production environment, this LVD provides a strong foundation for use across a diverse array of industries with similar needs. From energy and utilities to healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and media, the design supports continuous availability, rapid restoration, reduced downtime and protection of data integrity and reputation, especially in environments with regulatory and operational complexity.

