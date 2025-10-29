CuriosityStream Unveils New Licensing Partnerships Across Global Media and Next-Generation AI Platforms

SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI), a global leader in factual entertainment, today announced a slate of recently executed licensing agreements spanning traditional television, global streaming services, and next-generation AI training platforms. These agreements underscore strong and accelerating worldwide demand for CuriosityStream’s expansive premium video and audio corpus.

Expansion Across Traditional Media

CuriosityStream continues to broaden its footprint through partnerships with leading broadcasters, streamers, and pay-TV networks across the globe. Recent agreements covering hundreds of hours of acclaimed series and films include:

Netflix – For Titans: The Rise of Hollywood and Titans: The Rise of Wall Street , two Curiosity original series exploring the power, ambition, and influence of the world’s most iconic business and entertainment empires.

– For and , two Curiosity original series exploring the power, ambition, and influence of the world’s most iconic business and entertainment empires. Canela Media – For FAST and AVOD distribution across the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets.

– For FAST and AVOD distribution across the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. AMC Southern Europe – Science and natural history titles for the Odisea and Odisseia channels.

– Science and natural history titles for the Odisea and Odisseia channels. Foxtel Australia – Science and history documentaries curated for Australian audiences.

– Science and history documentaries curated for Australian audiences. Quintus Studios – History, science, and engineering programs for digital platforms.

– History, science, and engineering programs for digital platforms. PTS Taiwan and Sangsaeng Television Broadcasting (both brokered by Harbour Rights) – Science, history, and technology titles for Asian markets.

Accelerating Leadership in AI Dataset Licensing

Building on its early-mover advantage, CuriosityStream continues to drive video licensing in the fast-growing AI training ecosystem through multiple new agreements with top-tier hyperscalers and frontier AI developers. Recent milestones include:

Partnerships with eight leading AI developers .

. Eighteen distinct content fulfillments across video, audio, and code assets.

across video, audio, and code assets. A portfolio exceeding 1.8 million hours of original and acquired, ethically sourced cinematic video and audio content spanning all major genres.

of original and acquired, ethically sourced cinematic video and audio content spanning all major genres. Advanced large-scale data-structuring and metadata capabilities.

Together, these milestones reflect CuriosityStream’s growing momentum as a preferred provider of high-integrity, richly annotated video and audio data that underpin safer, more aligned, and more capable AI systems worldwide.

Enhanced Infrastructure to Support Growth

To meet accelerating demand for structured video datasets, CuriosityStream has upgraded its technical infrastructure to deliver at capacities up to 300 Gbps, enabling large-scale indexing, transcoding, tagging, clipping, annotation, and delivery. These capabilities empower AI developers to accelerate training cycles while improving model performance, safety, and reliability.

“CuriosityStream’s media assets have become foundational building blocks for the next generation of trustworthy AI,” said Ludo Dufour, Vice President of Licensing at CuriosityStream. “In addition to licensing our acclaimed original programming to leading global entertainment partners, CuriosityStream’s extensive factual library, now expanded to include hundreds of thousands of hours of sports, films, news, and general entertainment, positions the company as a market leading partner for structured video-dataset collaborations that power advanced AI model training.”

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, including statements regarding the size, terms, conditions, timing and use of proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements.

Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2025, and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings. These risk factors are important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream’s ability to maintain and develop new and existing revenue-generating relationships and partnerships or to significantly increase CuriosityStream’s subscriber base and retain customers; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream’s ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (vi) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; and (vii) the ability to license content for purposes of training generative artificial intelligence models. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.