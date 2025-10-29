Redwire Corporation Announces Partnership Between Edge Autonomy and UXV Technologies to Advance European Defense Innovation for UAS Capabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UXV Technologies to strengthen cooperation in the field of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), marking an important step in advancing long-range uncrewed autonomous capabilities.

UXV Technologies offers a portfolio of ground control stations (GCS) including the Soldier Robotic Controller (SRoC) series, a multi-domain GCS with a modular, rugged design and state-of-the-art features that ensure optimal operation across diverse mission profiles. This can be easily integrated into Edge Autonomy’s uncrewed aerial platforms, including the Stalker uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

“Edge Autonomy has proven expertise in long-range, long endurance UAS built with a focus on a modular open systems approach,” said Steve Adlich, President of Edge Autonomy. “We are excited to partner with UXV Technologies on the integration of their advanced ground control solutions. This will further enhance our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.”

The collaboration aims to enhance interoperability and aligns with the European Union’s ambition to strengthen its defence industrial base through cross-border industrial cooperation. Implementing the MoU underscores both companies’ shared commitment to advancing European defense innovation and fostering closer collaboration between leading defense technology providers.

The MoU was signed in Riga, Latvia during the official Danish-Latvian Industry Days, in the presence of senior industry leaders and government representatives from both Denmark and Latvia.

"We are proud to expand our collaboration with Edge Autonomy to accelerate the delivery of modular, mission-ready, and cost-effective solutions and capabilities to allied forces,” said Frederik Bergenfelt Friis, Chief Strategy Officer at UXV Technologies. “This partnership also reflects a strong commitment to strengthening allied interoperability and delivering technologies that support the strategic priorities of NATO and the European Union.”

Edge Autonomy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwire, specializes in delivering innovative uncrewed systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by the DoD, U.S. Federal Civilian Agencies, and allied governments. With nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Edge Autonomy’s experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,300 employees located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About UXV Technologies:

UXV Technologies is a leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing cutting-edge technologies for defense robotics and uncrewed systems. Specializing in ground control stations, swappable radio modules, and dismounted soldier equipment, we supply to all types of uncrewed systems, including uncrewed aerial vehicles, uncrewed ground vehicles, and uncrewed surface vehicles. As an engineering company at its core, UXV Technologies has extensive experience in global defense and commercial applications, with a strong background in mechatronics, electronics and system integrations.