-

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Sabal Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A-(Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Sabal Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Sabal Specialty) (Delaware). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Sabal Specialty’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Sabal Specialty, formed in 2024, is a specialty insurer focused on the U.S. excess and surplus lines market. The company is expected to underwrite business in specialty property, professional liability and other specialty lines, emulating the lines of business, risk strategy and underwriting appetite of its parent, Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty).

Sabal Specialty was created to provide additional market access to distribution partners by providing a distinct underwriting platform with unique branding. Sabal Specialty will act purely as an underwriting entity, ceding all premiums and losses via a 100% quota share reinsurance agreement to Palms Specialty, generating underwriting income from ceding commissions as opposed to earned premiums. Sabal Specialty is expected to benefit from Palms Specialty’s operational infrastructure, experienced management team and ERM framework, while serving to further diversify the group’s underwriting footprint.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Luke Davies
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2467
luke.davies@ambest.com

Fred Eslami
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1759
fred.eslami@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Luke Davies
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2467
luke.davies@ambest.com

Fred Eslami
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1759
fred.eslami@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best / LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on China’s Non-Life Insurance Segment

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on China’s non-life insurance segment, citing sustained premium growth supported by new energy vehicles (NEVs), health reforms and emerging product developments, as well as supportive regulatory policies and initiatives to foster market development. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: China Non-Life Insurance,” states that concerns about China’s economic momentum have emerged due to lower GDP growth for...

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Compañía de Seguros Generales Everest Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Compañía de Seguros Generales Everest Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Everest Mexico) (Mexico City, Mexico). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional). The outlook of the NSR is stable. Everest Mexico is a member of Everest Gr...

Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Taiwan’s Non-Life Insurance Segment

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on Taiwan’s non-life insurance segment, noting that premium growth prospects remain robust and are supported by steady economic conditions and strong insurance demand. Also underpinning the stable outlook, as detailed in the Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Taiwan Non-Life Insurance”, are insurers’ healthy operating profitability in 2024 and regulatory initiatives that support improvements in underwritin...
Back to Newsroom