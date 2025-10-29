Meals that Give Back: HelloFresh and Chef Tini Younger Unveil Exclusive Seasonal Menu Items Benefiting No Kid Hungry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit and meal delivery company, and ‘Next Level Chef’ alum Tini Younger today unveiled new seasonal recipes available on the HelloFresh menu the weeks of November 8-14 and November 15-21. In the spirit of the giving season, for every purchase of the limited-edition meal kits, HelloFresh will donate $1 – up to $50,000 – to support No Kid Hungry*, a campaign focused on ending childhood hunger.

Chef Tini collaborated with HelloFresh to bring a taste of fall to home kitchens with two new seasonal recipes: Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Chicken with Mashed Potatoes & Garlicky Green Beans and Crispy Chicken Cutlets & Rigatoni in a Creamy Butternut Squash Sauce. Perfect for a cozy night in, these autumn-inspired meals take inspiration from Tini’s approach to cooking, which focuses on creating comforting, approachable and flavorful recipes for home cooks of all levels. As always, HelloFresh customers will receive all the pre-measured ingredients and step-by-step instructions, so they can create these delicious, family-friendly meals right in their own kitchen.

This recipe collaboration builds on the partnership Chef Tini and HelloFresh formed earlier this year to shine a light on the growing issue of food insecurity across the U.S. Chef Tini served as HelloFresh’s first-ever ‘Hunger Hero,’ leveraging her platform to raise awareness and rallying her devoted followers to support the critical work of No Kid Hungry. She also brought her passion to life by hosting a community cooking class and distributing HelloFresh meal kits to families in need.

“I wanted these recipes to bring the same warmth and flavor I love sharing in my own kitchen,” said Tini Younger. “They’re comforting, approachable, and packed with cozy, fall-inspired flavors. I’m so excited that partnering with HelloFresh makes it easy for more people to try them at home. And knowing that each meal also supports No Kid Hungry’s incredible mission makes this collaboration even more meaningful.”

“The holiday season should be a time for sharing meals and making memories with people you love, but for families facing food insecurity, it can be a challenging time,” said Adam Kalikow, Managing Director of Meal Kits at HelloFresh US. “We are proud to have collaborated with Chef Tini to develop these recipes. They are both approachable and enjoyable to prepare, while also contributing to a meaningful cause through No Kid Hungry. It’s rewarding to know that enjoying a delicious home-cooked meal can also make a positive impact in someone else’s life.”

“This giving season, we are extremely appreciative of HelloFresh’s ongoing commitment to addressing childhood hunger,” said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. “With so many families struggling to put food on the table, this kind of support is critical to ensuring children have consistent access to nutritious meals, especially during times of heightened need.”

The limited edition meal kits will be available on HelloFresh’s menu at HelloFresh.com starting Nov. 10 through Nov. 21. For every purchase of the limited edition meal kits, HelloFresh will donate $1 – up to $50,000 – directly to No Kid Hungry.

To learn more about how HelloFresh and No Kid Hungry are fighting childhood food insecurity and to join in the action, please visit hellofresh.com/pages/nokidhungry or @HelloFresh on social media.

*Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. $1 will be contributed to No Kid Hungry for each meal selected up to $50,000. Meal equivalencies vary. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers' doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America from 2021 through 2023 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH GROUP

The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions including HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Chefs Plate, Factor, Youfoodz, The Pets Table and Good Chop. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2024 HelloFresh Group delivered over 272 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.