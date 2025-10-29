-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Grantor Trust 2025-2 and Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Trust 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to nine classes of notes issued by Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Grantor Trust 2025-2 and Pagaya Point of Sale Holdings Trust 2025-2 (collectively “POSH 2025-2”), a point-of-sale unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. POSH 2025-2 has initial hard credit enhancement levels of 34.98% for the Class A Notes to 2.18% for the Class F Notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class F Notes), a cash reserve account funded at closing, and excess spread.

POSH 2025-2 will issue 10 classes of notes totaling $300.00 million, with KBRA rating the Class A through Class F Notes, Class AB, Class ABC, and Class ABCD. KBRA will not be providing ratings on the Certificates or the FR Securities. POSH 2025-2 is a fully prefunded transaction where there will be no collateral funded at closing. The transaction also includes an 18-month revolving period (including the prefunding period). If the revolving period ends or an amortization event occurs, the amortization period will begin. During the amortization period, reinvestment is not permitted, and distributions will be made sequentially to the noteholders according to the amortization priority of payments.

Pagaya Structured Products LLC, the sponsor and administrator, is a fully owned subsidiary of Pagaya US Holding Company LLC (formerly known as Pagaya Investments US LLC), which is 100% owned by Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya Technologies”), an Israeli corporation listed on the NASDAQ (PGY). Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company in the lending marketplace that uses AI-driven credit and analysis technology. This transaction is the 52nd publicly rated securitization sponsored by Pagaya Structured Products LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Pagaya” or the “Company”).

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s proposed capital structure and Pagaya’s historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Pagaya and each of the Platform Sellers, as well as periodic update calls with the Company and Platform Sellers. KBRA has recently conducted surveillance on each platform’s KBRA-rated securitizations. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Dan DePaulo, Associate
+1 646-731-1259
dan.depaulo@kbra.com

Arjun Mallya, Analyst
+1 646-731-2343
arjun.mallya@kbra.com

Hollie Reddington, Senior Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3375
hollie.reddington@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

