Xceed Foodservice Group Announces Investment in Stillwater Provisions and Further Bolsters Management Team

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xceed Foodservice Group (“Xceed”), a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners (“SFEP”), today announced an investment in Stillwater Provisions, expanding the platform’s coverage markets to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The investment marks Xceed’s tenth since the company was established last year and increases Xceed’s footprint to 33 states. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Xceed Foodservice Group, a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners, today announced an investment in Stillwater Provisions, increasing Xceed’s footprint to 33 states. Share

The management team at Stillwater Provisions will continue to operate the business and have retained significant equity ownership in Xceed. “At Stillwater Provisions, we built our reputation by putting our clients first,” said Jason Seely, owner of Stillwater Provisions. “Xceed is the ideal partner for us. I am very confident that both our loyal clients as well as our dedicated team members will benefit from our partnership.”

“Stillwater Provisions has an outstanding reputation in the Mid-Atlantic market, bridging our existing Midwest and Southeast presence,” said Darin Pounds, CEO of Xceed. “We are thrilled to partner with Jason and his team and to deliver the benefits of Xceed’s capabilities to Stillwater’s outstanding client base.”

Xceed also announced that David Bremner has joined the company as Director, Data & Analytics. Bremner will lead data engineering for Xceed and will support the company’s recently launched proprietary analytics platform, Axis360™. Axis360™ incorporates multiple data sources to efficiently identify targeted sales opportunities for Xceed’s clients, enable effective digital marketing, and produce custom analytics, resulting in higher close rates and accelerated growth. Xceed plans to demo Axis360™ at the IFMA Presidents conference in the Solution Center on November 2nd and 3rd.

About Xceed Foodservice Group

Xceed Foodservice Group is a brokerage organization that provides sales and marketing services to food suppliers within the foodservice ecosystem. Xceed has developed extensive coverage across the U.S. West Coast, Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, and focuses on providing its clients with localized market knowledge, access and engagement to enable sustained growth in the food-away-from-home space. The platform will continue to expand its geographical reach through partnerships with best-in-class regional foodservice brokerages in complementary markets. For more information, please visit https://www.xceedfoodservicegroup.com/.

About San Francisco Equity Partners

San Francisco Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain. To each of its partner companies, SFEP serves as an extension of the management team and provides both extensive operating experience and a broad network of relationships across the consumer landscape. For more information, please visit www.sfequitypartners.com.