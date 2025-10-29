Grammarly Rebrands Company as Superhuman, Introduces Superhuman Suite and Superhuman Go

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grammarly today announced it is changing its company name to Superhuman, uniting Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Mail under one brand. The new name reflects the company’s evolution into an AI-native productivity platform for apps and agents. Superhuman’s mission is to unlock the superhuman potential in everyone. It makes AI easier to use so people can work better and faster.

The new Superhuman suite, available today, includes four products: Grammarly’s trusted writing partner, Coda’s all-in-one workspace, Mail’s intelligent inbox, and a new product called Superhuman Go. Go is an AI assistant that brings proactive suggestions to users wherever they work, harnessing a team of powerful first- and third-party AI agents that understand work context and eliminate busywork.

Why it matters: Closing the AI productivity gap

More than half of workers use AI tools for productivity, yet a gap remains between AI’s promise and its practical use. Most AI tools work in isolation, forcing workers to manually add context, effectively prompt, and explain their work across disconnected apps to make the results valuable. Instead of reducing inefficiency, this fragmented approach adds to it. Superhuman eliminates this context gap by bringing AI to wherever people work, reducing context switching and workflow disruption.

“Superhuman represents a fundamental shift in how we think about AI at work,” said Shishir Mehrotra, CEO of Superhuman. “The name Superhuman reflects our belief that AI should amplify human capability, not replace it or force people to adapt to its limitations. Our vision is AI that makes every person better by working everywhere they work, understanding how they actually work, and bringing them what they need at the right time, so people can stop managing tools and start focusing on work that matters.”

Superhuman suite: A unified ecosystem for AI-native work

The unified Superhuman platform streamlines AI experiences for greater productivity: Grammarly provides clear writing assistance; Coda offers AI-native workspaces for collaboration; Superhuman Mail organizes inboxes while agents draft relevant replies and highlight key information; and Superhuman Go connects data, coordinates agents, and offers timely assistance wherever work happens. The suite helps users realize the full potential of AI by seamlessly embedding it into their daily workflows.

Unlike other AI tools that work in silos, the Superhuman suite brings intelligence directly into users’ workflows. Building on Grammarly’s 16 years of experience, over 1 million app and website integrations, and more than 40 million daily users, Superhuman delivers proactive, personalized guidance by connecting data sources and learning each user’s unique context, style, and priorities—no repeated prompting needed.

Introducing Superhuman Go: AI that works where you work

Superhuman Go works across every tab and tool where work happens, offering proactive help and connecting to 100+ apps to deliver the right information at the right moment. With real-time suggestions, Go makes collaboration and delegation easy, orchestrating a team of AI agents that can work directly in users’ documents, draft in their voice, and handle repetitive tasks.

Go in action:

Email with complete context: When responding to an important customer email, Go can pull account details from the CRM, remind users of recent support tickets, and ensure they sound professional. Teams always have the information they need and the polish they want, everywhere they write.

When responding to an important customer email, Go can pull account details from the CRM, remind users of recent support tickets, and ensure they sound professional. Teams always have the information they need and the polish they want, everywhere they write. Meetings without the prep work: Prepping for a weekly 1:1? Go can remind users what they discussed last time, the work they promised to finish, and the topics they said they’d cover. No one needs to start from scratch.

Prepping for a weekly 1:1? Go can remind users what they discussed last time, the work they promised to finish, and the topics they said they’d cover. No one needs to start from scratch. Customer issues resolved faster: Dealing with an incoming customer issue that needs a fix from engineering? Go can summarize the problem and file a bug so engineering can get right to it.

Dealing with an incoming customer issue that needs a fix from engineering? Go can summarize the problem and file a bug so engineering can get right to it. Chats that need to be a meeting: Deep in a chat thread that’s not making progress and needs synchronous discussion? Go can find when everyone is free, book the time, and keep teams on track.

“We built Superhuman Go because we believe AI should reduce friction, not create it,” said Noam Lovinsky, CPO of Superhuman. “While other AI tools ask you to change how you work, Go learns how you work and meets you there. It’s the difference between having an AI tool you have to remember to use and having an AI partner that’s actively working with you.”

Powering Go with an open agent platform

Superhuman Go is launching with dozens of powerful agents in the Superhuman Agent Store, including connector, partner, and Grammarly writing agents, with more coming soon. These agents help users plan, start, and execute important work, from retrieving information to generating content to providing expert feedback:

Connector agents: Bring real-time context from the tools people already use, such as email, documents, tickets, chat, and more, helping answer questions or take actions in a single always-on interface. Connector agents available today include Google Workspace tools, Microsoft Outlook, Atlassian Jira, and Atlassian Confluence, among others.

Bring real-time context from the tools people already use, such as email, documents, tickets, chat, and more, helping answer questions or take actions in a single always-on interface. Connector agents available today include Google Workspace tools, Microsoft Outlook, Atlassian Jira, and Atlassian Confluence, among others. Grammarly writing agents: In August, Grammarly released specialized agents for writing, which will be available in Go. Grammarly writing agents provide targeted assistance for specific writing challenges, from inspiration to subject matter expertise to checking originality to predicting reader reactions to providing tailored feedback.

In August, Grammarly released specialized agents for writing, which will be available in Go. Grammarly writing agents provide targeted assistance for specific writing challenges, from inspiration to subject matter expertise to checking originality to predicting reader reactions to providing tailored feedback. Partner agents: Specialized agents from trusted partners provide tailored assistance for specific needs and tasks. Partner agents available today include Common Room, Fireflies, Latimer, Parallel, Radical Candor, Quizlet, and Speechify, with agents coming soon from Saifr, Napkin AI, Smart Brevity® by Axios HQ, and more.

Superhuman will expand the set of agents in Go over time as it brings more capabilities and partners onto the platform. The Superhuman Agents SDK, now in closed developer beta, also gives developers and organizations the power to build their own connected agents, which can proactively provide information, suggest changes, and take actions across the over 1 million applications and websites where Go works.

Superhuman Alliance: a new program to empower partners

Superhuman is also launching the Superhuman Alliance, a new partner program designed to help customers unlock value more quickly and efficiently from the Superhuman suite. The program empowers partners, including value-added resellers, solution providers, technology alliances, and more, to choose how they align and deliver, whether that be referring new customers, reselling solutions, delivering services, building AI agents, or innovating through collaboration.

Superhuman provides partners equal access to resources, enablement, and support, while also recognizing and rewarding those who commit to deeper, mutual investment. Unlike traditional programs that reward only scale, Superhuman leveled the playing field so every partner has the opportunity to grow, innovate, and deliver transformative AI productivity outcomes to customers.

Superhuman, the AI-native platform built on customer trust

Superhuman puts user privacy and security first, building on Grammarly’s best-in-class security practices and a longstanding commitment to safe, responsible AI innovation. Superhuman maintains Grammarly’s core commitments to user trust. The company does not sell or monetize user content, ensures users are in control of their data and own what they write, and does not allow its third-party service providers to train their models on user content.

For existing Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Mail customers, nothing changes about the products they rely on. They gain access to new capabilities and a platform that makes everything work better together. Users continue to stay in control with the ability to set preferences and permissions across the Superhuman suite.

Availability

The Superhuman suite is now available on paid plans. See pricing details here.

is now available on paid plans. See pricing details here. Superhuman Go, connector agents, and partner agents are now available to all Grammarly and new Superhuman suite users on Grammarly’s browser extension for Chrome and Edge, and will be coming soon to Mac and Windows users. Through February 1, 2026, all Superhuman Go features will be available at no additional cost, allowing users to experience the future of AI-assisted work.

are now available to all Grammarly and new Superhuman suite users on Grammarly’s browser extension for Chrome and Edge, and will be coming soon to Mac and Windows users. Through February 1, 2026, all Superhuman Go features will be available at no additional cost, allowing users to experience the future of AI-assisted work. The Superhuman Agents SDK is now available in a closed developer beta.

