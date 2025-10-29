Constellation and Xpansiv to Launch Clean Energy-Based Certificate Trading

BALTIMORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of emissions-free, reliable energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers, and Xpansiv, a leading infrastructure provider for the global energy transition markets, today announced plans to launch clean energy-based annual emission-free energy certificates (EFECs) on an online trading platform. Constellation will offer EFECs sourced from its clean energy centers in the PJM region on Xpansiv’s CBL spot exchange beginning December 2, 2025. Constellation and Xpansiv also plan to offer hourly EFECs on the platform in the future.

Xpansiv will further support the emission-free energy market through its North American Renewables Registry (NAR), which will issue nuclear-energy-based zero-emission certificates (ZECs) providing full-lifecycle traceability from issuance to retirement. NAR is a leading renewable energy certificate (REC) registry across the U.S., Canada and Mexico with more than 89 GW of renewable energy capacity.

“As demand for a range of clean, reliable and affordable energy solutions grows, our continued focus is on providing a comprehensive suite of commercial products that help customers meet their environmental goals,” said Jim McHugh, Chief Commercial Officer, Constellation. “We believe the most important energy commodity is a reliable and clean megawatt, and our clean energy resources offer more clean, emissions-free energy than any other energy provider in the U.S.”

“Additional carbon-free power sources are in critical need, and clean energy centers will play a key role in meeting the growing demand for years to come,” said John Melby, CEO, Xpansiv. “Our pioneering launch of clean energy certificate solutions across our registry and exchange demonstrates the power of our comprehensive environmental commodity market infrastructure. We are proud to work with Constellation, the leading reliable, emissions-free energy generator, to achieve this significant initiative for our market.”

With its exchange and registry, Xpansiv is well positioned to support renewed public and private sector interest and momentum in advancing emission-free clean energy generation. These sources, including nuclear, hydropower, solar and wind, are necessary to meet growing electricity needs from existing and new data centers being developed to support artificial intelligence applications, electric vehicles and other sources. According to Goldman Sachs Research, global data center power demand is expected to grow a staggering 160% by 2030.

Emission-Free Energy Certificates Webinar: Wednesday, November 12, 10 a.m. (ET)

Xpansiv and Constellation will host a webinar in which participants will gain insight into how verified, registry-issued certificates support decarbonization programs as well as disclosure and reporting requirements. Panelists will include Whitney Boles, Managing Director, Customer Products, Constellation; Katie Doyle, Senior Vice President, Registry Solutions, Xpansiv; and Russell Karas, Senior Vice President, Strategic Market Solutions, Xpansiv.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the nation’s largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X.

This product offering is made available through Constellation Energy Generation, LLC.

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv operates the technology infrastructure to accelerate the world’s energy transition. The company runs SaaS registry infrastructure for energy, power, and environmental commodity markets. It operates the largest spot exchange for environmental commodities, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. The company also runs the largest independent platform for managing and selling solar renewable energy certificates in North America.

Its Xpansiv Connect™ integration hub provides market participants and solution providers with seamless access to automated settlement and portfolio management systems integrated with 15 global registries, marketplaces, and a worldwide network of thousands of market end users and intermediaries.

The company also provides the leading multi-registry, multi-asset portfolio management system as well as the premier market data service for the environmental commodities markets. It is a leading provider of transaction and advisory services in global carbon, renewable energy, and energy transition markets through its Evolution Markets and Carbon Financial Services units.

Xpansiv’s rules-based markets and infrastructure enable stakeholders to deliver transparent, credible, and auditable environmental claims to address the growing global demand for assurance and accountability on climate action and sustainability performance.

Company investors include Blackstone, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Aramco Ventures, Macquarie Group Ltd., S&P Global Ventures, Aware Super, BP Ventures, Commonwealth Bank, and the Australian Clean Energy Finance Corporation.